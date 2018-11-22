National Dog Show 2018 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Whiskey the Whippet was named Best in Show at the 2018 National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The victory didn't come without competition, though. Whiskey had to beat out the Chesapeake Bay Retriever (Sporting Group), the Pembroke Welsh Corgi (Herding), the Doberman (Working), the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (Toy), the Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier) and the Lhasa Apso (Non-Sporting).

Things got started with a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named Ducky capturing the Sporting Group title, and that was just the start of the action.

The Herding group grabbed everyone's attention with a one-two finish by the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Corgi. The Corgi-fest can be best described by a simple GIF:

From there, it was the Doberman winning the Working group, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel coming out on top of the Toy group, and the Wire Fox Terrier won the Terrier group. And just like a year ago, it was the whippet that came out victorious in the hound group.

The Lhasa Apso may have stolen the show by rounding out the Best in Show field by taking the Non-Sporting group title:

Even though everyone was competing for the same prize, there was no shortage of fun moments. One young handler showed what the event is all about as he soaked in the experience as much as possible:

One dog caught everyone's attention by trying to win over the judges with a display of affection in a heartwarming moment:

Alas, Whiskey wound up taking home the ultimate prize.

*Information about specific breeds is courtesy of the event's official website.