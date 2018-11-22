National Dog Show 2018 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

A whippet is shown in the ring during the hound group competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Monday, Feb. 16, 2015, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Whiskey the Whippet was named Best in Show at the 2018 National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The victory didn't come without competition, though. Whiskey had to beat out the Chesapeake Bay Retriever (Sporting Group), the Pembroke Welsh Corgi (Herding), the Doberman (Working), the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (Toy), the Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier) and the Lhasa Apso (Non-Sporting).

Things got started with a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named Ducky capturing the Sporting Group title, and that was just the start of the action.

The Herding group grabbed everyone's attention with a one-two finish by the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Corgi. The Corgi-fest can be best described by a simple GIF:

From there, it was the Doberman winning the Working group, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel coming out on top of the Toy group, and the Wire Fox Terrier won the Terrier group. And just like a year ago, it was the whippet that came out victorious in the hound group.

The Lhasa Apso may have stolen the show by rounding out the Best in Show field by taking the Non-Sporting group title:

Even though everyone was competing for the same prize, there was no shortage of fun moments. One young handler showed what the event is all about as he soaked in the experience as much as possible:

One dog caught everyone's attention by trying to win over the judges with a display of affection in a heartwarming moment:

Alas, Whiskey wound up taking home the ultimate prize.

                     

*Information about specific breeds is courtesy of the event's official website.    

Related

    Cleveland Has No Ill Will Toward Its King 👑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Cleveland Has No Ill Will Toward Its King 👑

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    AP Opens Up on Disciplining His Kids, Adversity & Career

    Featured logo
    Featured

    AP Opens Up on Disciplining His Kids, Adversity & Career

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 10 Rookies Through 1 Month

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Top 10 Rookies Through 1 Month

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report