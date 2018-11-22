National Dog Show 2018 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

National Dog Show 2018 Results: Best in Show and List of WinnersNovember 22, 2018
Whiskey the Whippet was named Best in Show at the 2018 National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
The Whippet wins Best in Show in the National Dog Show! Share why you’re thankful for your pet using #Dogthanking and tagging @Purina, and Purina will donate $1 to the @ARFtweets for every story shared (Up to $25K, thru Nov 25th). https://t.co/6BUoxfoblA
NBC Entertainment @nbc
He's perfect. Congrats to Whiskey the Whippet on winning Best In Show! #NationalDogShow https://t.co/sCzoUCREwV
The victory didn't come without competition, though. Whiskey had to beat out the Chesapeake Bay Retriever (Sporting Group), the Pembroke Welsh Corgi (Herding), the Doberman (Working), the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (Toy), the Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier) and the Lhasa Apso (Non-Sporting).
Things got started with a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named Ducky capturing the Sporting Group title, and that was just the start of the action.
The Herding group grabbed everyone's attention with a one-two finish by the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Corgi. The Corgi-fest can be best described by a simple GIF:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Here is a corgi running, ur welcome. #HappyThanksgiving https://t.co/FNSJ7iOwQH
From there, it was the Doberman winning the Working group, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel coming out on top of the Toy group, and the Wire Fox Terrier won the Terrier group. And just like a year ago, it was the whippet that came out victorious in the hound group.
The Lhasa Apso may have stolen the show by rounding out the Best in Show field by taking the Non-Sporting group title:
NBC Entertainment @nbc
Why does this dog look like it's in a classic 90's makeover scene? #NationalDogShow https://t.co/8VSG4TDOGf
Even though everyone was competing for the same prize, there was no shortage of fun moments. One young handler showed what the event is all about as he soaked in the experience as much as possible:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Shoutout the youngest handler at @TheNatlDogShow today! https://t.co/obOdwDJX1j
One dog caught everyone's attention by trying to win over the judges with a display of affection in a heartwarming moment:
Alas, Whiskey wound up taking home the ultimate prize.
*Information about specific breeds is courtesy of the event's official website.
