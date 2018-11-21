Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 12 NFL Picks

8 of 15

John Hefti/Associated Press

Just eight weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were reeling with a 1-2 record and a hole at quarterback following the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the league's fourth-highest-scoring offense after an impressive and entertaining 2-1 start.

At that point, it would have been hard to believe San Francisco would get only 3.5 points in Tampa in Week 12, and harder to believe that all three of our experts would be happy to jump on the Niners as an outright winner.

Of course, the relatively unknown Nick Mullens has come from nowhere and performed well at quarterback for the 49ers, while Tampa Bay has experienced nothing but turbulence at that position.

That's at least one reason Sobleski is on San Francisco's side.

"Two factors are working in San Francisco's favor besides the spread," he said. "First, the 49ers have played well the last two games with Mullens at the helm, beating the Raiders 34-3 and losing to the Giants 27-23. Plus, Jameis Winston is a turnover machine. When he's in the lineup, the Buccaneers offense isn't going to be operating at maximum efficiency."

Ditto for when Ryan Fitzpatrick is in the lineup, which is a possibility for Sunday's game considering how often the Bucs flip back and forth between their two comically mistake-prone signal-callers. Winston's interception rate of 6.7 is the highest among qualified passers by a wide margin, but Fitzpatrick ranks second at 4.9.

As a result, Tampa Bay's turnover margin is a ridiculous minus-23. Only one other team in football is below minus-nine, although it should be pointed out that that team is San Francisco at minus-15. But the 49ers have two turnovers in their last three games, and they haven't lost by more than three points in any of their last three road games.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have 14 turnovers and zero takeaways in their last four games, which is silly.

Predictions

Davenport: San Francisco (+3.5)

Gagnon: San Francisco (+3.5)

Sobleski: San Francisco (+3.5)

Consensus: San Francisco (+3.5)

Score Prediction: San Francisco 27, Tampa Bay 24