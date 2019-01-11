Jonah Williams, Irv Smith Jr. Among 4 Alabama Players Entering 2019 NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Jonah Williams announced Friday he's decided to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Williams joined Bama teammates Josh Jacobs, Irv Smith Jr. and Quinnen Williams in confirming they will leave the Tide to join the 2019 draft class during Friday's press conference.

A 5-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Jonah Williams wasted no time in becoming a staple on the Crimson Tide offensive line. He earned the starting right tackle as a freshman and quickly became a force up front for Alabama, a program built on winning battles in the trenches and producing NFL prospects.



Jonah Williams has racked up the honors throughout his career in Tuscaloosa. In his first year on campus, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and also received second-team All-SEC honors. After moving to left tackle as a sophomore, he was a third-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC member.

The 6'5", 301-pound lineman was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 2018.

Back in September, the preseason All-American detailed his game to CBS Sports:

Between his skill set and his durability, there is a lot for NFL scouts to like.

Jonah Williams is ranked ninth on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, who rates him as the top offensive lineman available in the class.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (No. 2 on Miller's board) steadily improved his stock during a breakout 2018 campaign that featured 71 total tackles and eight sacks. He edged his namesake teammate for the Outland Trophy in the process.

Miller noted Jacobs will be the top running back when his next rankings come out:

Jacobs averaged 6.9 yards per touch across 251 rushes and 48 receptions during his three years at Alabama. He scored 21 offensive touchdowns and two more TDs on special teams (one kick return and one punt return).

Smith couldn't attend Friday's announcement, but he posted a message on Twitter:

The tight end (No. 37 on Miller's board and the second-best TE) tallied 44 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.