Record-Breaking Chiefs vs. Rams Was 'Healthy 7-Figure Loss' for Sportsbooks

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scored a huge victory for bettors Monday night.

According to ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes, William Hill spokesperson Michael Grodsky said the sportsbook suffered a "healthy seven-figure loss" since 69 percent of customers bet the over.

The over/under was set at 64, which was the highest total since at least 1986, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Rams won 54-51 in the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history.

Monday's contest was the third-highest-scoring affair in NFL history, and the Chiefs became the first team to score at least 50 points in a loss.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, but it was moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum due to poor field conditions in Mexico.

L.A. improved to 10-1 and maintained its status as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Chiefs fell to 9-2 but remained atop the AFC ahead of the 7-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday's big loss for sportsbooks came two weeks after bookmakers were dealt a historically bad Sunday.

Per ESPN.com's David Purdum, sportsbooks were estimated to have lost between $7 million and $10 million during Week 9 of the NFL season.