Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The San Jose Sharks (11-7-3) will go for their fourth win in five games on Tuesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers (9-10-1) as large home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Sharks are coming off a 4-0 rout of the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, with new defenseman Erik Karlsson finally tallying his first goal of the season.

NHL betting line: The Sharks opened as -250 favorites (wager $250 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.8-2.0, Sharks (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Oilers can pay on the NHL lines

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip through California, with the first stop at San Jose, a place where they have lost two straight games after winning four of the previous five there, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

While Edmonton has dropped six of seven overall as well following a 6-3 defeat at home to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, this remains a talented team led by top scorer Connor McDavid.

The two-time Art Ross Trophy winner currently ranks third in the league with 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists). As long as he suits up, the Oilers will have a shot to win.

Why the Sharks can pay on the NHL lines

Now that Karlsson has lit the lamp for the first time with the Sharks, he can relax a bit and do what he does best. More importantly, San Jose posted its first shutout of the year with backup goaltender Aaron Dell in net and jumped into first place atop the Pacific Division with 25 points.

Prior to that victory, the Sharks had been involved in a couple of other shutouts, losing both 4-0 to the Blues and New York Islanders earlier in the season. They also improved to 7-3-1 at home with the win.

Smart betting pick

San Jose was one of the preseason favorites to win the division, and the team's climb to the top probably took longer than expected. Regardless, the Sharks are the better team both offensively and defensively right now, and they will be able to score three goals or more for the fifth straight game.

Edmonton has scored two or less in five of seven, so San Jose will find a way to win again, with a solid chance to cash on the puck line too.

NHL betting trends

Edmonton is 1-6 in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in nine of San Jose's last 13 games.

San Jose is 5-1 in its last six games at home.

