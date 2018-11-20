NFL Picks Week 12: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season was a wild one. It featured an improbable comeback by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints' utter domination of the defending Super Bowl champions and a scoring frenzy between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, it also saw Alex Smith's season ended by a broken leg.

Week 11 certainly didn't lack for excitement and intrigue, and Week 12 is shaping up to feature more of the season. Of course, we won't blame you if you're looking to make the upcoming schedule a little more interesting.

With that in mind, we're here to examine the early lines and over/unders for Week 12, courtesy of OddsShark.com. We'll also make score predictions for each game and take a closer look at our top bets of the week.

Just a reminder, the week starts early with a trio of games on Thanksgiving.

NFL Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Thursday, November 22

Chicago Bears (-4, 45 O/U) at Detroit Lions: Bears 30, Lions 20

Washington Redskins (+7.5, 40.5 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 23, Redskins 20

Atlanta Falcons (+13, 59.5 O/U) at New Orleans Saints: Saints 44, Falcons 33

Sunday, November 25

Cleveland Browns (+3, 47.5 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: Browns 28, Bengals 24

Seattle Seahawks (+3.5, 47.5 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Seahawks 22, Panthers 21

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 37.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Jaguars 18, Bills 12

Oakland Raiders (+10.5, 42.5 O/U) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 26, Raiders 17

San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 55 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 27

New York Giants (+6, 46 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 25, Giants 21

New England Patriots (-9.5, 46 O/U) at New York Jets: Patriots 33, Jets 21

Arizona Cardinals (+12, 45 O/U) at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 27, Cardinals 20

Miami Dolphins (+10, 50.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30, Dolphins 21

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 47 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Steelers 24, Broncos 17

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 48 O/U) at Minnesota Vikings: Packers 26, Vikings 25

Monday, November 26

Tennessee Titans (+6, 41.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Titans 22

Cleveland Browns +3

The Cleveland Browns haven't been competitive in every single game they've played this season, but they're certainly a safer bet than they were last season. They're also coming out of the bye and off a decisive win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Cleveland is getting three points against a Cincinnati Bengals team that hasn't been very good as of late. The offense has been inconsistent without injured receiver A.J. Green (foot) and the defense has been terrible.

If there wasn't a strong possibility that Green returns in Week 12, Cincinnati may not even be favored.

Still, we like the Browns and the three points for a couple reasons. The first is a Cincinnati defense that allows a league-high 153.6 yards rushing per game. Cleveland has a tremendous backfield duo in Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson and can control both the tempo and the clock.

Chubb racked up more than 200 yards of offense against the Falcons. Yes, the Bengals recently hired former Browns head coach Hue Jackson, but the offense Freddie Kitchens is not using in Cleveland is a different animal. The Browns have had plenty of time to adjust their playbook and change their calls and signals.

The Browns defense, which has 25 takeaways this season, can force Cincinnati into some mistakes too. Cleveland is plus-12 in turnover differential and can win the turnover battle in this game too.

If Cincinnati wins, it won't be by much, but don't be surprised if the Browns pull off the upset outright.

Saints and Falcons OVER 59.5 Total Points

Thanksgiving night will be capped by an enticing matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. While this game isn't likely to be the score-fest the Rams-Chiefs tilt was, there should be plenty of points scored.

The Saints have scored at least 45 points in each of their last three games, and it's not like they're satisfied with anything short of offensive perfection.

"Damn," Drew Brees said after the blowout win over Philadelphia, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. "If we score that last TD we would have been 5 for 5 in the red zone. Gotta have a need to achieve."

The Falcons aren't likely to slow the Saints juggernaut either. Atlanta ranks 29th in both yards (405.2) and points (27.6) per game allowed. New Orleans could realistically score 50 by themselves in this game. This leaves very little work for Atlanta to do.

Atlanta's offense averages 26.3 points per game and has scored at least 22 points in each of the last three. It will do enough to get this total to 60.

Saints and Falcons OVER 29.5 First-Half Points

We like the over in the Saints and Falcons game, and here's an interesting prop we like doubling it up with. You can find a half over/under total of 29.5 points at OddsChecker.com. You can find nearly even odds with the over, and we're pretty confident these two teams will hit it.

Even with the Eagles only getting a single touchdown in the first half last week, Philadelphia and New Orleans still totaled 31 first-half points. The Saints scored 35 by themselves against Cincinnati.

New England Patriots OVER 21 Points

Another prop we like involves the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. You can find 1-4 odds on New England scoring at least 21 points in the game on OddsChecker.com.

While New England has failed to reach 21 points in each of its three losses, the Patriots aren't going to fall short against the rival Jets (they won't lose either)—not with two weeks to prepare and with tight end Rob Gronkowski expected to return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Expect the Jets to put up a fight, but don't expect them to stop the Patriots from scoring a trio of touchdowns.