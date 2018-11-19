Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Says NFL Is Still 'Blackballing' QB

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa, is among those who believe the NFL is intentionally keeping the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback out of the league.

"Colin trains everyday," she wrote on Twitter (h/t TMZ Sports). "All the teams know. But they'd rather keep blackballing him. The league, owners & mgmt are the ones who don't want him to play."



She wasn't the only one to insinuate as much, as former NFL player Charles Woodson told TMZ, "There's a lot of guys that are in the conversation to be picked up. We know the reason [Kaepernick is] not one of those guys ... but he should be."

TMZ also noted former cornerback Antonio Cromartie suggested Kaepernick is better than the list of quarterbacks Washington brought in to work out after Alex Smith suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the NFC East team worked out EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates and Mark Sanchez.

