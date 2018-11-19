Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Says NFL Is Still 'Blackballing' QB

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick is among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. Harvard has awarded the medal since 2000 to people whose work has contributed to African and African-American culture. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa, is among those who believe the NFL is intentionally keeping the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback out of the league. 

"Colin trains everyday," she wrote on Twitter (h/t TMZ Sports). "All the teams know. But they'd rather keep blackballing him. The league, owners & mgmt are the ones who don't want him to play."

She wasn't the only one to insinuate as much, as former NFL player Charles Woodson told TMZ, "There's a lot of guys that are in the conversation to be picked up. We know the reason [Kaepernick is] not one of those guys ... but he should be."

TMZ also noted former cornerback Antonio Cromartie suggested Kaepernick is better than the list of quarterbacks Washington brought in to work out after Alex Smith suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the NFC East team worked out EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates and Mark Sanchez.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Jameis Named Starter vs. 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jameis Named Starter vs. 49ers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Lamar a 1-Game Wonder or NFL's Future?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Lamar a 1-Game Wonder or NFL's Future?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Win $100 of B/R Swag 🤑👇

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Win $100 of B/R Swag 🤑👇

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs