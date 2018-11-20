Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If you've been relying on Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams stars yet haven't secured a spot in the fantasy football playoffs, Week 12 might not be a comfortable time.

Hopefully, you've clinched a spot. Conversely, since those stat-filled offenses are on a bye, perhaps you're about to get a favorable matchup as an opposing owner must put Chiefs and Rams players on the bench.

Either way, though, Week 12 will start quickly thanks to three Thanksgiving game. The showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints highlights the slate.

Who should you put in your lineup? We've laid out the top-50 standard-scoring options from expert rankings compiled by FantasyPros and highlighted one player who narrowly missed the cut.

Top 50 Players—Week 12

1. Drew Brees, QB, NO (vs. ATL)

2. Andrew Luck, QB, IND (vs. MIA)

3. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (at NO)

4. Cam Newton, QB, CAR (vs. SEA)

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at MIN)

6. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (vs. GB)

7. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (vs. NYG)

8. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (vs. ARI)

9. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. ATL)

10. Phillip Rivers, QB, LAC (vs. ARI)

11. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (vs. SF)

12. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (at DEN)

13. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. TEN)

14. Tom Brady, QB, NE (at NYJ)

15. Mitch Trubisky, QB, CHI (at DET)

16. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (vs. OAK)

17. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (at CAR)

18. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. WAS)

19. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at PHI)

20. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (at CIN)

21. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. WAS)

22. James Conner, RB, PIT (at DEN)

23. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at CIN)

24. Andy Dalton, QB, CIN (vs. CLE)

25. David Johnson, RB, ARI (at LAC)

26. Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (vs. CHI)

27. Nick Mullens, QB, SF (at TB)

28. Eli Manning, QB, NYG (at PHI)

29. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (at BUF)

30. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. SEA)

31. Case Keenum, QB, DEN (vs. PIT)

32. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. ATL)

33. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at NO)

34. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (at DEN)

35. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG (at PHI)

36. Blake Bortles, QB, JAC (at BUF)

37. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. TEN)

38. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. GB)

39. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at MIN)

40. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. CLE)

41. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. SF)

42. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. ARI)

43. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (vs. GB)

44. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (vs. NYG)

45. Mark Ingram, RB, NO (vs. ATL)

46. George Kittle, TE, SF (at TB)

47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at DEN)

48. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. MIA)

49. Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN (at HOU)

50. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. CHI)

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Although the Indianapolis Colts stumbled to a 1-5 start, they've quickly set their season on the proper course. Andrew Luck has guided the Colts to four consecutive victories.

Oh, and he's torched every defense along the way.

In all four games, Luck has completed 70-plus percent of his passes and tossed at least four touchdowns. He's amassed 977 yards and 13 scores with only one interception during this stretch.

Sunday, Indy will host the Miami Dolphins. While the team holds a 5-5 record, the secondary is one of the NFL's least efficient units. Miami ranks 28th at 8.1 yards allowed per attempt and has ceded 12 passing scores over its last five games.

To be blunt, it would be stunning if Luck's hot streak ended opposite a mediocre Dolphins defense.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Are you happy now?!

Julio Jones surely had a similar though when he reached the end zone in Week 9 against Washington, right? Well, that touchdown sparked a three-game streak with a score for the Falcons star.

Not that you'd remove Jones from a lineup, but the recent string has solidified his top-tier upside. And a matchup with the dominant Saints—unlikely though a victory may be—offers a prime opportunity for the All-Pro to continue his surge.

After all, if New Orleans scores a bunch as usual, Atlanta will be forced to pass. It's not a coincidence the Saints have surrendered seven 100-yard days to receivers despite their 9-1 record.

Jones should be headed for another outstanding stat line.

Sleeper: Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Entering Week 11, only three running backs had scored on the ground against the Los Angeles Chargers. So, naturally, Phillip Lindsay found the end zone twice and Royce Freeman added another in his return from an ankle injury.

But there's no doubt which rookie is Denver's lead runner.

Lindsay notched 15 touches compared to Freeman's eight and outgained him 96-30. The victory over the Chargers marked Lindsay's seventh straight game with at least 10 touches and 65 yards.

"He's an explosive guy," said Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, per Zach Pereles of the team's official site. "And you just find ways to get him the ball in some space, and even sometimes not a lot of space. He makes things happen.

Lindsay figures to have a quality showing opposite the Pittsburgh Steelers, who've given up five total touchdowns to running backs during the last three weeks.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.