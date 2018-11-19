Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Latest Odds and Prop Bets Released

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Looking to close out his 2018 comeback in style, Tiger Woods is the favorite for his head-to-head battle with Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match on Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

According to OddsShark's Stephen Campbell, Woods is -190 (bet $190 to win $100) to collect the $10 million prize. Mickelson is the underdog at +165.

Woods caught fire as the 2018 PGA Tour season reached its conclusion. He was runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship in August and then won the Tour Championship by two shots in September.

Because of that, Woods is the obvious pick to win.

Beyond just the final result, fans can also partake in a number of prop bets.

For instance, Mickelson is +150 to wear a white shirt and +250 to don a black shirt. Fans can also put money on blue (+400) or any color not listed (+400).

When it comes to Woods' fashion, red shirts have become synonymous with his final rounds.

Given the stakes of Friday's event, pulling the red polo from the closet makes sense for the 14-time major champion. However, Woods is just +300 to wear a red shirt, the same odds he has a white shirt on. Woods is plus +450 and the best odds come with any other color (+150).