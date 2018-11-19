Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Latest Odds and Prop Bets Released

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA - SEPTEMBER 04: Tiger Woods speaks after being chosen along with Phil Mickelson (L) and Bryson DeChambeau as Captain's Picks by U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain Jim Furyk for the 2018 team during a press conference at the Philadelphia Marriott West on September 4, 2018 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Looking to close out his 2018 comeback in style, Tiger Woods is the favorite for his head-to-head battle with Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match on Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas. 

According to OddsShark's Stephen Campbell, Woods is -190 (bet $190 to win $100) to collect the $10 million prize. Mickelson is the underdog at +165.

Woods caught fire as the 2018 PGA Tour season reached its conclusion. He was runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship in August and then won the Tour Championship by two shots in September.

Because of that, Woods is the obvious pick to win.

Beyond just the final result, fans can also partake in a number of prop bets.

For instance, Mickelson is +150 to wear a white shirt and +250 to don a black shirt. Fans can also put money on blue (+400) or any color not listed (+400).

When it comes to Woods' fashion, red shirts have become synonymous with his final rounds.

Given the stakes of Friday's event, pulling the red polo from the closet makes sense for the 14-time major champion. However, Woods is just +300 to wear a red shirt, the same odds he has a white shirt on. Woods is plus +450 and the best odds come with any other color (+150).

Related

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    via B/R Live

    Play the Tiger vs. Phil Pick 'Em Challenge for a Chance at $1M 🤑

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Play the Tiger vs. Phil Pick 'Em Challenge for a Chance at $1M 🤑

    https://live.bleacherreport.com
    via https://live.bleacherreport.com

    College Tiger and Phil Embarrassed Rivals

    Golf logo
    Golf

    College Tiger and Phil Embarrassed Rivals

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson on Broadcasting Team for The Match

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson on Broadcasting Team for The Match

    Stephen Hennessey
    via Golf Digest