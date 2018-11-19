Mike Ditka: Bears, Saints Are 'The Two Best Teams I've Watched This Year'

Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Former NFL head coach Mike Ditka believes two teams stand out from the pack this season, and they're the same two teams he coached during his time on the sideline.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Ditka said the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are the cream of the crop in the NFL.

"I look at [the Bears] and I look at the Saints, and these are the two best teams I've watched this year," Ditka said.

The Hall of Famer added that Chicago "[has] the talent on that football team to go on to the Super Bowl and win it."

