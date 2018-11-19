Ricky Seals-Jones Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Assault Charge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor assault on Monday, TMZ Sports reported.

Police arrested Seals-Jones in July at the W Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hotel staffers denied Seals-Jones access to a bathroom that was for guests only. After he unsuccessfully attempted again to regain entry into the hotel, an employee told authorities that Seals-Jones pushed him in the shoulder.

A hotel security officer also told police Seals-Jones "muscled his way in by pushing him back with his elbow to his shoulder and chest," per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss.

Hotel employees proceeded to tackle Seals-Jones to keep him on the ground until police arrived.

Seals-Jones was originally charged with assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing before reaching a deal with prosecutors. TMZ Sports noted he faced a maximum of eight months in jail if found guilty on all counts.

The 23-year-old signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Through 10 games in his second season, he has 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.

