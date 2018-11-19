Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Charged with Sexual Assault in Australia

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne (38) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Australian rugby league and former NFL player Jarryd Hayne has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, according to BBC Sport.

He allegedly assaulted her in Hunter Valley, Australia, on Sept. 30. A woman said she was sexually assaulted by someone she met on social media, and investigations led to Hayne.

He has been released on bail but will have a court appearance Dec. 10.

Hayne is best known in the United States for his brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. Trying to convert from rugby, he was mostly used as a gimmick player with just 79 offensive yards on 23 touches with three fumbles. He also returned punts in his eight games in the league.

However, most of his career has been in Australia playing for the Parramatta Eels. He also represented the Australian national team with a win at the 2013 World Cup.

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent in the National Rugby League.

