Marvin Lewis on Lamar Jackson: QBs 'Don't Run Forever in the NFL'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rookie Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first start of his NFL career, rushing 27 times for 117 yards. But Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis doesn't believe that sort of workload on the ground will be sustainable. 

"Quarterbacks don't run forever in the NFL," he said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "Sooner or later, they get hurt, and they don't run the same. But, today, he could run, and he did a good job."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

