Simms in 60: Patriots Trying to Outsmart NFL Once Again with Power Run Scheme

The New England Patriots were one of the first NFL teams to adopt the spread passing offense, but as that system becomes more popular, they are once again zigging where the rest of the NFL zags.

Instead, the Patriots have adopted a power running attack to exploit league rules.

Watch the video above as Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms explains how New England is trying to outsmart its opponents.

