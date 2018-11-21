NFL Teams Primed to Take a Huge Leap in 2019

2 of 6

After Josh McDaniels spurned the Indianapolis Colts to return to the New England Patriots, the Colts fell into a better situation by hiring Frank Reich as their head coach.

"I really connect with this place and these people and this quarterback," Reich told NBC Sports' Peter King after Sunday's 38-10 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans. "And I just thought how great it was that it worked out that I'm here."

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is healthy after missing all of last season due to a shoulder injury, and he's been better than ever. He's currently second in the league with 29 touchdown passes, in no small part due to a bolstered offensive line.

Defenses brutalized Luck during his first five seasons, so Colts general manager Chris Ballard placed an emphasis on the offensive line with his first- and second-round selections of Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. Luck has been sacked only once since Week 4.

Nelson and Smith aren't the Colts' only standout rookies. Linebacker Darius Leonard leads the league with 104 total tackles and should be in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis are contributing on defense, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins add to the running back rotation.



The 5-5 Colts are already sniffing the playoffs. They'll be even better with another year together, especially after spending some of their league-leading $123.9 million in available cap space.