NFL Teams Primed to Take a Huge Leap in 2019

NFL Teams Primed to Take a Huge Leap in 2019November 21, 2018
Success in the NFL isn't strictly Super Bowl or bust.
A year from now, some teams will be ready to compete for a postseason berth after not being in the conversation this season. Meanwhile, current playoff-caliber teams should be ready to join the league's elite.
These teams all share a few commonalities. Good quarterback play remains at the forefront. Protecting those quarterbacks is vital. Young and promising talent is prevalent throughout the roster, barring injuries or free-agent departures.
Patience can be rewarded, and the following organizations are ready for next year's harvest.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are coming off the worst two-year stretch in NFL history. However, signs of a bright future are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
Baker Mayfield, this year's No. 1 overall pick, looks like a budding franchise quarterback. He leads all rookie signal-callers in completion percentage (61.8 percent), passing yardage (1,984 yards), passing touchdowns (13) and quarterback rating (87.5). Since interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens took over play-calling duties, Mayfield has completed 74.2 percent of his passes with a five-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio.
The Browns are in store for another coaching change after firing Hue Jackson, but the current approach shows what happens when a coordinator plays to the quarterback's strengths.
Meanwhile, general manager John Dorsey drafted well beyond Mayfield. Denzel Ward is developing into a shutdown cornerback who mirrors top receivers. Nick Chubb has aeraged 19.5 carries and 101.4 yards per game since taking over as the Browns' starting running back in Week 7. The second-round pick also leads the league in yards after contact per attempt, according to ESPN.com's Mike Clay.
Add defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker Joe Schobert, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and a strong offensive interior to the mix, and the Browns have an intriguing core.
Indianapolis Colts
After Josh McDaniels spurned the Indianapolis Colts to return to the New England Patriots, the Colts fell into a better situation by hiring Frank Reich as their head coach.
"I really connect with this place and these people and this quarterback," Reich told NBC Sports' Peter King after Sunday's 38-10 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans. "And I just thought how great it was that it worked out that I'm here."
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is healthy after missing all of last season due to a shoulder injury, and he's been better than ever. He's currently second in the league with 29 touchdown passes, in no small part due to a bolstered offensive line.
Defenses brutalized Luck during his first five seasons, so Colts general manager Chris Ballard placed an emphasis on the offensive line with his first- and second-round selections of Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. Luck has been sacked only once since Week 4.
Nelson and Smith aren't the Colts' only standout rookies. Linebacker Darius Leonard leads the league with 104 total tackles and should be in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis are contributing on defense, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins add to the running back rotation.
The 5-5 Colts are already sniffing the playoffs. They'll be even better with another year together, especially after spending some of their league-leading $123.9 million in available cap space.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers' season nearly thudded to a halt when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme is predicated on establishing a zone-heavy ground game to create an effective play-action passing attack, but he needs the right trigger man to lead the offense.
The organization also had big plans for Jerick McKinnon after signing him to a four-year, $30 million deal in free agency, but he suffered a torn Achilles before the regular season began. The Niners have fared well in the running game with Matt Breida, but the loss of Garoppolo and McKinnon torpedoed their playoff hopes.
With those two sidelined, the Niners are building a better foundation for both upon their return.
No. 9 overall pick Mike McGlinchey is already one of the league's better offensive tackles, especially as a run-blocker. Left guard Laken Tomlinson found a home in Shanahan's system, while center Weston Richburg is another important piece. As long as left tackle Joe Staley can play another year or two.
The organization now has the opportunity to build upon an already improved roster. The 49ers are currently in position for the second overall pick in April's draft. They're also projected to have the eighth-most available cap space.
The Niners will feature a few major additions next season, whether they're currently on the roster or not.
Green Bay Packers
The breakpoint between teams trying to become competitive and those already on the precipice of Super Bowl aspirations begins with the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers' presence alone keeps the Packers competitive. However, the organization needed a new approach, and first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst personifies the change.
Whereas former general manager Ted Thompson tended to eschew free agency, Gutekunst brought in tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson this past offseason. The Packers' 2018 draft class as a whole is impressive, too.
No. 18 overall pick Jaire Alexander has allowed only 84 yards after the catch this season, according to Pro Football Focus, making him one of the league's best cover corners. Fellow cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Oren Burks are starters as well.
Injuries to receivers Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb forced late-round picks Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown into larger-than-expected roles. While Green Bay's offensive execution suffered as a result, the rookie wideouts will benefit from that experience.
Meanwhile, running back Aaron Jones and nose tackle Kenny Clark are emerging stars in their second and third seasons, respectively.
A newfound aggressive approach from the front office coupled with a young and improving cast will make the Packers dangerous in 2019 and beyond.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are riding an impressive seven-game winning streak, which has them positioned well to win an AFC South title.
They could be even better next season.
Houston's offensive line remains a problem. Though Deshaun Watson has been sacked less frequently in recent weeks, he's still the league's third-most sacked quarterback. Julie'n Davenport is the NFL's worst left tackle. The Texans relied on rookie Martinas Rankin for a short time, but he wasn't any better.
The rest of the offense is in place.
Watson had three straight games with at least 375 passing yards earlier in this season. His interception-less streak lasted three weeks before he threw a pair of picks Sunday against the Washington Redskins.
Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue have combined for nearly 1,000 rushing yards, while DeAndre Hopkins ranks among the league's best receivers. His running mate, Will Fuller, suffered a season-ending knee injury, but rookie receiver Keke Coutee has shown promise.
Defensive end J.J. Watt is once again Houston's biggest difference-maker. After dealing with a back injury the last two years, Watt is tied for fourth in the league with 10 sacks. Whitney Mercilus will return from injured reserve next year as well, although Jadeveon Clowney's impending free agency could be a problem.
The Texans can reach the AFC's upper echelon next season by improving their offensive line and keeping the defense intact.
Seattle Seahawks
Defense is no longer the Seattle Seahawks' calling card after the Legion of Boom came crumbling down in a matter of months.
Quarterback Russell Wilson is now the team's focal point.
Wilson has thrown 23 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Only New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown fewer interceptions with as many or more touchdown passes.
New offensive line coach Mike Solari has done an astounding job. Seattle's offensive line was a running joke for years due to its ineptitude, but it's now a force with discarded pieces like D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezey starting at guard. Germain Ifedi finally realized his first-round potential at right tackle.
A more physical team at the point of attack, the Seahawks lead the NFL with 154.3 rushing yards per game. A strong ground game isn't enough in a pass-first league, but it's a starting point as the front office fleshes out the skill positions. Wide receiver will be a point of emphasis during free agency and/or the draft. The Seahawks will enter the offseason with the 10th-most projected salary-cap space.
As the Seahawks continue to build around their franchise signal-caller and improve upon areas now considered strengths, Seattle will challenge the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.