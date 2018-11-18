NFL Assigns 'All-Star' Referees to Chiefs vs. Rams Monday Night Football Matchup

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 22: Referee Clete Blakeman #34 during the Buffalo Bills NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Era Field on October 22, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Many NFL fans are looking ahead to Monday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, and the league is sending a message about the game's importance with its selection of the officiating crew.

ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert reported the NFL is sending an "All-Star" referee team to Los Angeles. Clete Blakeman will work as the official referee alongside his usual umpire Ramon George and down judge Dana McKenzie.

The league picked the other five officials from a total of four crews.

      

