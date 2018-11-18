NFL Assigns 'All-Star' Referees to Chiefs vs. Rams Monday Night Football Matchup

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Many NFL fans are looking ahead to Monday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, and the league is sending a message about the game's importance with its selection of the officiating crew.

ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert reported the NFL is sending an "All-Star" referee team to Los Angeles. Clete Blakeman will work as the official referee alongside his usual umpire Ramon George and down judge Dana McKenzie.

The league picked the other five officials from a total of four crews.

