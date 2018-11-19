NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 12

0 of 32

Bill Feig/Associated Press

It's do or die time in the NFL.

For a number if teams, Week 11 was a turning point. Hovering at or just under .500, the edict was clear for these teams—win or else.

Some squads answered the call. The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a nail-biter late. The first start for Lamar Jackson ended with a win for the Baltimore Ravens.

However, for others things didn't go so well. Those wins by the Cowboys and Ravens meant losses for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. The Green Bay Packers are in deep trouble. The defending champion Eagles even more so after a jaw-dropping beatdown in New Orleans.

Just as they have every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered as the dust settles around Week 11 to rank the league's teams from bottom to top. From No. 32 to No. 1.

The top dog hasn't changed. But there was a shake-up among the bottom-feeders.