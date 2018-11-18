NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season, and that means plenty of teams—real and fantasy—are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

Others are deadlocked in battles for position all over the standings.

If you have some of this week's standouts on your fantasy squad, there's a decent chance you're in that first group. If not, it's still worth keeping an eye on these guys now. Breakouts in these last few weeks of the season could be targets in your draft next year.

Below, you'll find the biggest fantasy star from all of Week 11's matchups as well as up-to-the-minute standings.

Week 11 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Packers 24-27 Seahawks Aaron Rodgers 21-of-30, 332 yds, 2 TD Cowboys 22-19 Falcons Ezekiel Elliott 122 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 79 yds Titans 10-38 Colts T.Y. Hilton 9 rec, 155 yds, 2 TD Panthers 19-20 Lions Cam Newton 25-of-37, 357 yds, 3 TD, INT Buccaneers 35-38 Giants Saquon Barkley 142 rush yds, 2 TD, 2 rec, 10 yds, TD Bengals 21-24 Ravens Gus Edwards 115 rush yds, TD Texans 23-21 Redskins Adrian Peterson 51 rush yds, 2 TD Steelers 20-16 Jaguars Ben Roethlisberger 27-of-47, 314 yds, 2 TD, 3 INT, 1 rush yd, TD Standard Scoring Format

Week 11 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (9-1) Rams (9-1) 2 Steelers (6-2-1) Saints (8-1) 3 Patriots (7-3) Bears (6-3) 4 Texans (7-3) Redskins (6-4) Wild Card Chargers (7-2) Vikings (5-3-1) Wild Card Ravens (5-5) Panthers (6-4) 7 Bengals (5-5) Seahawks (5-5) 8 Dolphins (5-5) Cowboys (5-5) 9 Colts (5-5) Packers (4-5-1) 10 Titans (5-5) Eagles (4-5) 11 Browns (3-6-1) Falcons (4-6) 12 Jaguars (3-6) Lions (4-6) 13 Broncos (3-6) Giants (3-7) 14 Bills (3-7) Buccaneers (3-7) 15 Jets (3-7) Cardinals (2-7) 16 Raiders (1-8) 49ers (2-8) NFL

T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton dominated in a 38-10 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans.

He went off for nine catches, 155 yards and two touchdowns, giving him his biggest fantasy performance of the season by a long shot.

The league shared one of the scores:

Hilton came into Week 11 averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game. His 29 on Sunday nearly tripled that and brought his average up to 12.

The win brought the Colts to 5-5 and increased their playoff odds to 25 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. If they're going to be able to surge all the way into a postseason berth, they'll need more performances like this from Hilton.

Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons exchanged nothing but field goals for the first three quarters of Sunday's game, but the floodgates opened in the fourth quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown with just over 12 minutes to go served as an exclamation point for his big performance.

The NFL posted video of the 21-point, game-breaking strike:

Elliott finished the day with 201 yards from scrimmage, seven catches and that score. It was his third performance of the season (and second in the last two weeks) with at least 25 fantasy points.

Saquon Barkley

Elsewhere in the NFC, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley continued his ridiculous rookie season with 142 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

The league shared one of his two scores on the ground:

Barkley is now averaging 25.1 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception formats. Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Melvin Gordon are the only non-quarterbacks averaging more.

Marcus Allen is the only rookie non-quarterback in NFL history who averaged more (minimum 50 touches).

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN's FantasyCast.