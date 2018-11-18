Report: NFL Considering More Games in Mexico City After Moving Rams vs. Chiefs

Christian Palma/Associated Press

The NFL has not ruled out additional games in Mexico City despite changing the location of Monday's scheduled matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported NFL officials returned to Mexico City to discuss future games after the league ruled Estadio Azteca was unplayable due to the condition of the grass.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

