Report: Lamar Jackson Expected to Play Majority of Snaps vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson will reportedly step into the spotlight.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Baltimore Ravens players "expect Lamar Jackson to see a majority of snaps" on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally, Pelissero and Rapoport noted it's "highly unlikely" Joe Flacco will play, although he's not expected to need surgery on his hip.

Jackson, who is considered the Ravens' quarterback of the future, has seen the field in spurts this season as the coaching staff has sought to maximize his speed out of certain formations. However, the bulk of his production has come on the ground.

Through nine games, Jackson has rushed 28 times for 139 yards and a touchdown. He's also gone 7-of-12 as a passer for 87 yards and one score.

Head coach John Harbaugh has been hesitant to name a starter with Flacco's status up in the air because of a hip injury, but he told reporters earlier in the week he was "absolutely" confident in Jackson, according to the Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer.

Assuming Jackson is under center, he will get a chance to shine against a Bengals secondary that's allowing a league-worst 313.3 passing yards per game.