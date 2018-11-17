B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Fear of God, Kuz in SVSM PE, More

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 17: The sneakers of PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets are worn during a game against the Sacramento Kings on November 17, 2018 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Saturday's NBA slate featured 10 games, which meant opportunities abounded for the league's biggest stars to flaunt their most fire sneakers.

Check out the evening's best looks below, courtesy of B/R Kicks.

     

Kyle Kuzma Represents LeBron James' High School with SVSM PE

     

Another Player-Exclusive Kyrie 5 for Uncle Drew

     

Tobias Harris Going with the Kobe 6 Against the Nets

     

PJ Tucker Debuts the White Colorway of the Nike Air Fear of God 1

     

Spencer Dinwiddie with the Coogi Sweater Kicks

     

Jayson Tatum with the Equality-Themed "Black History Month" Nike Kyrie 4

     

Lance Stephenson Shows Charles Barkley Love with his Kicks

     

The Association will return Sunday night with five games, including a meeting between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in South Florida.

