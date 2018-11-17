B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Fear of God, Kuz in SVSM PE, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Fear of God, Kuz in SVSM PE, MoreNovember 18, 2018
Saturday's NBA slate featured 10 games, which meant opportunities abounded for the league's biggest stars to flaunt their most fire sneakers.
Check out the evening's best looks below, courtesy of B/R Kicks.
Kyle Kuzma Represents LeBron James' High School with SVSM PE
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma wearing the Nike LeBron 11 “SVSM” against Orlando https://t.co/3ZhfkScBQJ
Another Player-Exclusive Kyrie 5 for Uncle Drew
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving brought out another player exclusive Nike Kyrie 5 tonight against Utah https://t.co/LVoLz40Sxf
Tobias Harris Going with the Kobe 6 Against the Nets
PJ Tucker Debuts the White Colorway of the Nike Air Fear of God 1
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the Nike Air Fear of God 1 by @JerryLorenzo tonight https://t.co/dtQO7TUOh1
Spencer Dinwiddie with the Coogi Sweater Kicks
Jayson Tatum with the Equality-Themed "Black History Month" Nike Kyrie 4
NBA @NBA
Jayson Tatum’s #NBAKicks. 🏀: #CUsRise x #TeamIsEverything ⏰: 7:30pm/et 📺: @NBATV https://t.co/WAbV7JiBXz
Lance Stephenson Shows Charles Barkley Love with his Kicks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance in the Nike Air Max CB 94 against Orlando https://t.co/1l08IbkdvP
The Association will return Sunday night with five games, including a meeting between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in South Florida.
