Report: Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $23,395 for Altercation with Justin Britt

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after he sacked Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $23,395 for his role in altercations with Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt during and after his team's 36-31 Week 10 win, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Donald and Britt first traded blows late in regulation, when Donald returned a would-be fumble. After Donald was out of bounds, Britt knocked him down, and Donald retaliated.

Once the game ended, Donald put his helmet on and confronted Britt. The two exchanged words, and Donald grabbed Britt's facemask.

According to Pelissero, Britt was fined $20,054 for the late hit.

"That's the past, and I've learned from it," Donald said Friday, according to the Orange County Register's Rich Hammond. "I think we all learned. We all were involved in it, and we all understand what's going on and what we need to do to be better."

Head coach Sean McVay added he doesn't want Donald to be preoccupied by such tiffs moving forward.

"We've got to avoid those situations," he said, per Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva. "He'll learn from that."

Donald and the Rams will aim to improve to a league-best 10-1 when they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also 9-1, on Monday night.

Related

    Report: Flacco Doubtful, Lamar or RG3 Expected to Play

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Flacco Doubtful, Lamar or RG3 Expected to Play

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Koetter Gives Bucs’ Playcalling Back to Todd Monken

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Koetter Gives Bucs’ Playcalling Back to Todd Monken

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    How to Bet on the NFL in Week 11 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How to Bet on the NFL in Week 11 💰

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Packers May Replace McCarthy After This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Packers May Replace McCarthy After This Season

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report