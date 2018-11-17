Report: Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $23,395 for Altercation with Justin Britt

John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $23,395 for his role in altercations with Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt during and after his team's 36-31 Week 10 win, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Donald and Britt first traded blows late in regulation, when Donald returned a would-be fumble. After Donald was out of bounds, Britt knocked him down, and Donald retaliated.

Once the game ended, Donald put his helmet on and confronted Britt. The two exchanged words, and Donald grabbed Britt's facemask.

According to Pelissero, Britt was fined $20,054 for the late hit.

"That's the past, and I've learned from it," Donald said Friday, according to the Orange County Register's Rich Hammond. "I think we all learned. We all were involved in it, and we all understand what's going on and what we need to do to be better."

Head coach Sean McVay added he doesn't want Donald to be preoccupied by such tiffs moving forward.

"We've got to avoid those situations," he said, per Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva. "He'll learn from that."

Donald and the Rams will aim to improve to a league-best 10-1 when they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also 9-1, on Monday night.