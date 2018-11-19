NFL Team Grades for Week 11

NFL Team Grades for Week 11November 19, 2018
There are plenty of things you can say about the NFL, but you cannot call it predictable or boring. Week 11, which was chock-full of high-profile storylines, was proof positive.
We saw the New Orleans Saints roll over the opposition once again, but we also saw the Pittsburgh Steelers engineer an incredible comeback. Andrew Luck led his team to another huge win, as did Lamar Jackson in his first ever NFL start. While some teams suffered significant losses on the field, other suffered ones on the injury front.
One thing is certain: Several teams are likely to look back on Week 11 as a defining point of the season.
How did your favorite team grade out in Week 11? Let's find out.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 11 Opponent: Oakland Raiders
Result: Lost 23-21
Leave it to the Arizona Cardinals to give the Oakland Raiders their second win of the season and to finally make the Raiders defense look competent.
Arizona did some positive things—like racking up 154 yards rushing and 5.0 yards per carry—but the Cards also struggled defensively and failed to get rookie quarterback Josh Rosen into a rhythm.
Rosen did pass for three touchdowns, but he also completed a mere nine of 20 pass attempts and had two interceptions.
Even with a sloppy performance, the Cardinals should have won this game. They looked to take an eight-point lead when David Johnson ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run, but a holding call turned a score into 3rd-and-26. The defense then allowed the Raiders to drive into field-goal range from their own 20-yard line with less than two minutes remaining.
The Cardinals are playing for 2019, but if they plan to even win again this season, they're going to have to play a cleaner and more consistent brand of football.
Week 11 Grade: D+
Season Grade: D-
Atlanta Falcons
Week 11 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
Result: Lost 22-19
After a shameful performance against the Cleveland Browns a week ago, the Atlanta Falcons defense found a way to rebound. It held the Dallas Cowboys to just 22 points, which should have been enough to get a win at home.
Unfortunately, the Falcons offense sputtered. It did amass 354 yards, but Matt Ryan was picked off once, and Atlanta struggle to finish drives. It twice punted in Dallas territory in the first half, and that set the tone for the game.
While the Falcons defense did limit Dallas' scoring, it couldn't stop the Cowboys from controlling the tempo with the run game. Dallas held the ball for just under 32 minutes of game time. As a result, Atlanta only had eight possessions, and those two early missed opportunities loomed large.
Atlanta still had a chance to take this one to overtime, but the defense couldn't stop the Cowboys from getting into field-goal range with less than two minutes remaining. Ultimately, while the defense showed improvement, it didn't improve enough to deliver a much-needed win. At 4-6, the Falcons are likely done for the season.
Week 11 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C-
Baltimore Ravens
Week 11 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
Result: Won 24-21
With Joe Flacco nursing a hip injury, the Baltimore Ravens were forced to turn to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. While not everything went perfectly for the rookie, Jackson flashed his talent both running and passing and did enough to get the win.
The Cincinnati Bengals struggled to contain Baltimore's run game with Jackson adding a new dimension to it. Jackson rushed for 117 yards, while Gus Edwards added 115, and the Ravens were able to keep Cincinnati off-balance all game long.
Jackson also did some damage as a passer, completing 13 of 19 attempts for 150 yards and one interception. He still needs to grow as a passer, but you could clearly see his potential and understand why the Ravens believe he is their signal-caller of the future.
The Ravens defense also deserves a lot of credit for this win. It held Cincinnati to just 255 yards of offense and stopped the Bengals from scoring twice in the fourth quarter.
This was a huge win, as it gets Baltimore to 5-5 and puts it in position to make a run at a wild-card berth.
Week 11 Grade: B
Season Grade: C
Buffalo Bills
Week 11 Bye
Raise your hand if you actually believed the Buffalo Bills would drop 41 points last week with journeyman Matt Barkley in at quarterback. Now put your hand down, because we know you're lying.
Leading up to last week's game, the Bills were largely inept on offense. They scored a total of 33 points in the four games leading up to Week 10, and they finally saw enough ineffectiveness from Nathan Peterman to put the fanbase out of its misery and release him.
Hopefully the 3-7 Bills have used the bye week to offensively regroup. If so, they may actually be able to make a little noise down the stretch. Heading into Week 11, the Buffalo defense was allowing an NFL-low 302.2 yards per game. Fortunately, rookie quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to return after the bye. Of course, the Bills will need Allen to play better than he has been to actually see improvement on offense.
Allen is completing just 54 percent of his passes and has two touchdown throws to go with six turnovers.
Season Grade: D+
Carolina Panthers
Week 11 Opponent: Detroit Lions
Result: Lost 20-19
The Carolina Panthers are trying to stay in the NFC playoff race, but losses like the one against the Detroit Lions are going to keep them out if they keep piling up. Silly mistakes and questionable decisions cost Carolina in this one, and the Panthers drop to 6-4 because of it.
A missed field goal hurt the Panthers. So did an interception just before the half. One could easily argue, though, that the decision to not lean on the run—Christian McCaffrey had just 13 carries—was even more impactful.
It ended up being the Lions who controlled the clock and the tempo via the run game.
The Panthers had a chance to pull even near the end of regulation with Cam Newton's third touchdown pass. However, coach Ron Rivera decided to go for the two-point attempt, which failed.
"I was going for the win," Rivera explained, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com. "That's the bottom line."
The point-after decision was certainly questionable, but it wasn't the only reason Carolina lost here. Another subpar performance on the road was. Carolina is now 1-4 away from Bank of America Stadium. Now, next week's home game against the Seattle Seahawks becomes a virtual must-win.
Week 11 Grade: D+
Season Grade: C+
Chicago Bears
Week 11 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Result: Won 25-20
The 2018 Chicago Bears have officially arrived. We've known they've been dangerous for some time, but the Bears showed the world how dominant they can be against the Minnesota Vikings while staking their claim on the division. Yes, they only won by five points, but the game never felt close.
Head coach Matt Nagy has implemented an offensive system that is versatile, aggressive and explosive. Chicago's defense, which came in allowing just 19.4 points per game, is capable of smothering opponents, as it did Sunday night.
With his ability to run and pass at a high level, Mitchell Trubisky looks like a different quarterback in Nagy's offense, even if his stats didn't look great in this one.
This wasn't a perfect game by Chicago, but save for a few bad plays and a pair of interceptions, it was close. The Bears dominated in all phases, and they're in first place in the NFC North because of it.
Week 11 Grade: B+
Season Grade: B+
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 11 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
Result: Lost 24-21
The Bengals opened the season 4-1 and looked like it could be the team to beat in the AFC North. Now, Cincinnati has lost two in a row and is watching its season slip away.
There are two big reasons why the Bengals have hit the slide zone. The offense is playing without star wide receiver A.J. Green, who is dealing with a toe injury. The bigger issue is a defense that often looks like it is on the field merely for cosmetic purposes.
Against the Ravens and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, that defense surrendered 403 yards of offense and 265 yards on the ground. The Bengals often knew the run was coming and still could do little to slow it.
Quarterback Andy Dalton isn't nearly as productive without Green. He forced 11 passes to Tyler Boyd—now his go-to guy—but completed only four of them. Dalton finished the game 19-of-36. With the Ravens not respecting Dalton, they were able to hold running back Joe Mixon to just 1.2 yards per carry.
According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, there's a "good chance" Green will return next week against the Cleveland Browns. If he doesn't and the offense continues to struggle without him, there's a good chance Cincinnati drops below .500.
Week 11 Grade: D+
Season Grade: C
Cleveland Browns
Week 11 Bye
Things are looking up for the Cleveland Browns. Yes, they have a losing record and just fired head coach Hue Jackson a couple weeks ago, but they also managed to carry momentum into the bye week.
The Browns dominated the Falcons in Week 10, and their win came courtesy of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and rookie running back Nick Chubb. These two—along with Myles Garrett, Joe Schobert, Antonio Callaway and Denzel Ward—form a terrific young core that Cleveland can build around.
At 3-6-1, Cleveland isn't going to make a playoff push this season. However, the Browns can string together some wins and build more momentum to carry into 2019 and beyond.
Season Grade: C-
Dallas Cowboys
Week 11 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Result: Won 22-19
This was exactly the kind of game the Cowboys wanted to play. New addition Amari Cooper (three catches, 36 yards) didn't have a major impact, but he didn't need to. Dallas controlled the game on defense and with the run, and it grounded Atlanta's high-flying offense as a result.
Ezekiel Elliott was once again the centerpiece of the offense. He finished with 122 yards rushing, 79 yards receiving and a touchdown. Dak Prescott (22-of-32 for 208 yards) wasn't superb, but he did protect the football.
Of course, the Dallas defense is the big story of the game. It pressured Matt Ryan frequently, sacked him three times and picked him off once. It also held the Falcons just outside of scoring range twice in the first half, and that proved to be huge in a low-scoring contest.
The win puts Dallas in prime position to take over the NFC East. The Redskins (6-4) lost quarterback Alex Smith for the season, and they're next up on the schedule. A win next week would essentially put Dallas in the driver's seat.
Week 11 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C+
Denver Broncos
Week 11 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Result: Won 23-22
The Denver Broncos didn't win this game cleanly. They didn't win it decisively. It took a last-second field goal from Brandon McManus to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers, but this was the biggest win of the Broncos' season.
After losing the last two games by less than a touchdown, Denver finally got over the hump and back into the win column. This win didn't come against a struggling team like wins against the Seahawks, Raiders and Cardinals earlier in the season. The Chargers were perhaps the hottest team in the AFC, having won six in a row.
This win largely came because the Broncos were able to win the turnover battle. Case Keenum passed for just 205 yards and no touchdowns, but he didn't throw an interception. The Denver defense, meanwhile, picked off Philip Rivers twice. One of those led to a Broncos touchdown and turned a 12-point deficit into a five-point one.
At 4-6, the Broncos' playoff hopes are slim, but they are still alive.
Week 11 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C-
Detroit Lions
Week 11 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
Result: Won 20-19
A lot of folks are going to point to Carolina's failed two-point try as the reason the Lions escaped with a win in Week 11. That's certainly part of it, but the fact Detroit executed a terrific game plan shouldn't be overlooked.
Detroit didn't lean exclusively on the run, but it did utilize it enough to keep the Panthers honest. Kerryon Johnson (87 yards, 5.8 yards per carry) had another good day on the ground, and Carolina was forced to respect him.
That prevented the Panthers from focusing solely on pressuring Matthew Stafford. Though he was playing without wideout Marvin Jones, Stafford managed to pass for 220 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.
Unfortunately, while the Lions won the game, Johnson left the game with a knee injury. He's set to have an MRI on Monday, but the initial belief is that it's a knee sprain and not a tear, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Week 11 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C-
Green Bay Packers
Week 11 Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Result: Lost 27-24
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-5-1 on Thursday night. They now face a daunting uphill climb to the playoffs, and there's a very real chance that losing to the Seattle Seahawks cost the Packers their season.
For a while, though, it looked like this game would save Green Bay's season. The Packers were rolling early, opening up a 14-3 lead after recovering a fumble on Seattle's very first play and scoring touchdowns on two of their next three possessions.
The Packers still held a four-point lead at halftime, but they were outscored 10-3 in the second half. This was largely due to an inability to stop the run—Seattle rushed for 173 yards—and offensive inefficiency. On a 3rd-and-2 late in the fourth quarter, Aaron Rodgers missed an open Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
"It was a gimme out there," Rodgers said, per Paul Dougherty of Packers News. "It stuck to my hand."
Even worse than Rodgers' throw was coach Mike McCarthy's ensuing decision to punt with a little over four minutes remaining, a lone timeout and zero signs of his defense being able to stop the run. One Seattle first down later, and the game was over.
Week 11 Grade: D+
Season Grade: C-
Houston Texans
Week 11 Opponent: Washington Redskins
Result: Won 23-21
It wasn't a pretty game for the Houston Texans, but they did enough to get the win over the Washington Redskins.
Deshaun Watson, who came in red-hot, struggled against Washington's defense. He passed for just 208 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions. He didn't add much on the ground either, totaling just seven yards on three carries.
The run game itself was better, with Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue combining for 132 yards. However, this contest was largely won on defense and luck. Houston sacked Alex Smith and Colt McCoy five times combined and grabbed a pair of interceptions. It also held Washington to just 278 yards of total offense.
Still, the Texans only escaped with a win because Dustin Hopkins couldn't connect on a 63-yard field goal near the end of regulation. Yes, that's an incredibly tall order for any kicker, but the reality is that Washington did have a chance to win despite losing its starting quarterback after Smith broke his leg in the third quarter.
A win is a win, though, and at 7-3, Houston remains atop the AFC South.
Week 11 Grade: C+
Season Grade: B-
Indianapolis Colts
Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
Result: Won 38-10
Someone put an APB out on the Indianapolis Colts, because what they did to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday should be illegal. Indianapolis absolutely dominated its division rival in all phases from start to finish. Maybe we should have seen it coming—Andrew Luck has never lost to the Titans—but Tennessee was playing extremely good football coming into this one.
Luck continued what is perhaps the best season of his career. He passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and he had another interception-free game. He also joined Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks in league history with at least 160 passing touchdowns through their first 80 career games.
Indianapolis didn't dominate on the ground as much as it has in recent weeks, but it did top the 100-yard mark as a team.
What's truly impressive, though, is the defensive showing the Colts had. They held the Titans to just 263 total yards and a paltry 87 yards rushing. The Colts defense also grabbed a pair of interceptions.
At 5-5, Indianapolis is very much back in the playoff race, and when it has a total team performance like this one, it's going to be a very tough opponent to knock off.
Week 11 Grade: A+
Season Grade: C+
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 11 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Result: Lost 20-16
For most of Sunday's game against the Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like the same team they were in 2017. The ran the ball well, totaling 179 yards, and the defense shut out the Steelers in the first half.
The problem is that the Jaguars couldn't get enough out of their offense to put this game away for good. Despite getting to the Pittsburgh 30-yard line three times in the first half, Jacksonville was forced to settle for nine points. It added one touchdown in the second half but also had five three-and-outs. Quarterback Blake Bortles had a disappointing day overall, throwing for just 104 yards and zero touchdowns.
By not being able to control the clock in the second half, the Jaguars gave the Steelers too many chances to battle back. Pittsburgh eventually did, and the worn-down Jaguars defense allowed touchdowns on Pittsburgh's final two drives.
This was a demoralizing loss, and at 3-7, Jacksonville's season is all but officially over.
Week 11 Grade: D
Season Grade: D
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): LAR -3
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season, with only the New England Patriots handing them a loss. However, the Los Angeles Rams, who also have a lone loss on their record, have been just as dominant.
The two will face off in a potential Super Bowl preview Monday night.
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 11 Opponent: Denver Broncos
Result: Lost 23-22
The Chargers surged into this one on a six-game winning streak, but the Broncos delivered a gut punch. This was the kind of loss we saw from L.A. often last season. The Chargers seemed eager to cruise through this game, and their own mistakes delivered the loss.
The Chargers shouldn't have lost. Philip Rivers carved up the Denver defense to the tune of 401 yards and two scores. However, he also threw two interceptions, and one set up a critical third-quarter touchdown for the Broncos.
The Chargers defense, which blew a 19-7 lead, also deserves some blame. It couldn't slow Denver's rushing attack, and it failed to get key stops down the stretch. Penalties—the Chargers had 14 of them—also played a role.
The Chargers lost the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that let the Broncos keep the game close. Without mistakes and miscues, though, the Chargers would be sitting at 8-2.
Week 11 Grade: D+
Season Grade: B
Los Angeles Rams
Week 11 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): LAR -3
The Rams are hoping to stay right behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC playoff race. Like the Saints, the Rams have just a single loss on the season...to New Orleans.
A win over the 9-1 Chiefs would keep Los Angeles near the top of the pack in the conference, but beating Kansas City will be no easy task.
Miami Dolphins
Week 11 Bye
It's been an up-and-down season for the Miami Dolphins, who have been forced to play much of it without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). Miami hasn't been consistent on either side of the ball. It certainly hasn't been dominant.
Miami ranks just 26th in scoring (19.9 points per game) and 24th in points allowed (25.6 per game).
What the Dolphins have been able to do, though, is beat the teams they're supposed to. Because of this, Miami is sitting at 5-5 and remains in the AFC playoff hunt. If Tannehill can come back healthy and boost the offense out of the bye, the Dolphins may be able to make some noise.
We'll have to wait to see if Tannehill is back in the lineup against the Colts next week, but he was able to resume throwing without pain heading into the bye, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Season Grade: C
Minnesota Vikings
Week 11 Opponent: Chicago Bears
Result: Lost 25-20
This is not the kind of performance the Vikings had in mind when they inked quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal that was fully guaranteed. It was the kind of game, sure—a prime-time battle with a hated rival for first place in the NFC North—but you can bet Minnesota had visions of Cousins thriving in such a contest.
He finished 30-of-46 for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (including a pick-six).
Of course, Minnesota has to shoulder this loss as a team. Cousins was consistently under pressure because the offensive line couldn't pass protect. Receivers struggled to get open, and the defense made some dumb penalties that gave Chicago additional opportunities. A couple of the worst throws were certainly on Cousins, but the loss as a whole was not.
Regardless, this one hurts, and Minnesota has a daunting schedule upcoming: The Packers, Patriots and Seahawks are the next three opponents.
Week 11 Grade: F
Season Grade: C+
New England Patriots
Week 11 Bye
The Patriots have not been the same consistent team we've become accustomed to seeing this season. They also headed into the bye after getting blown out 34-10 by the Titans in Week 10.
"They ain't going to the Super Bowl," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said of the Patriots.
We've seen New England down before, of course, and we've also seen the club rebound to reach the big game. However, this year feels a little different. While last season's struggles were almost exclusively on defense, the Patriots have also flopped offensively at various points.
At 7-3, New England isn't a lock for a first-round playoff bye. If the Patriots are forced to play a team like the Ravens or Chargers on Wild Card Weekend, it could make for a short postseason.
Season Grade: B
New Orleans Saints
Week 11 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Result: Won 48-7
Can anyone stop the Saints? The Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles would say "no."
A week after beating Cincinnati 51-14, the Saints dominated the Eagles. Though New Orleans did punt twice in this game—and didn't at all against the Bengals—this was a more complete-team domination.
The Saints held the Eagles to just 196 yards of offense and picked off Carson Wentz three times.
Yes, Drew Brees (363 yards, four scores) was again on fire, and Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram both ran hard (174 combined rushing yards). However, the Saints just handed the Eagles the biggest loss by a defending Super Bowl champion ever because the defense never relented.
If the Saints keep playing like this, no one is going to stop them in 2018.
Week 11 Grade: A+
Season Grade: A
New York Giants
Week 11 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Won 38-35
Don't look now, but the New York Giants have won two in a row. Even at 3-7, the Giants aren't completely out of the NFC East race, though realistically, they're playing for next year.
This was perhaps the first game of the year where the Giants offense lived up to its potential. Eli Manning passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers, Saquon Barkley rumbled for 142 yards on the ground (three total TDs), and the Giants built a 31-14 fourth-quarter lead.
However, while the offense looked strong, the defense did not. New York's defense allowed backup quarterback Jameis Winston to pull the Buccaneers within a field goal while surrendering a total of 510 yards.
With weapons like Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram on the offense, Giants fans can find parts of the future to be excited about. However, there is a lot New York needs to solidify—and not just at the quarterback position—if the G-Men are going to be title contenders again.
Week 11 Grade: B-
Season Grade: D
New York Jets
Week 11 Bye
Todd Bowles remains head coach of the Jets through the bye week. If you think he shouldn't be worried about his job, however, just consider this: The Jets lost 41-10 to the Bills before the bye, and they had a terrible excuse for getting embarrassed.
"We obviously planned for Josh Allen to come in there," safety Jamal Adams said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "We thought he was going to play. Obviously, he didn't play. Obviously, we didn't have a lot of film on Barkley."
Not being prepared for a particular quarterback is no excuse for losing in embarrassing fashion. It's a sign of poor coaching, and it's a trend. Adams had similar comments about Browns backup Baker Mayfield after the Jets blew a 14-0 lead and went on to lose to Cleveland in Week 3. Mayfield replaced starter Tyrod Taylor just before halftime in that game.
With the team consistently appearing underprepared and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold showing little growth, it's becoming clear this isn't the right coaching staff to guide New York's future.
Season Grade: D
Oakland Raiders
Week 11 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Result: Won 23-21
The Raiders won for the second time in 2018, but don't be tricked into believing this is a sign of progress. Arizona is a bad football team, and Oakland only won by the skin of its teeth.
Don't expect this victory to spark a winning streak.
There are positives fans can take away, of course. Derek Carr didn't throw an interception, and the Raiders defense grabbed two of them. Doug Martin, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard combined for 152 yards on the ground and 4.6 yards per carry. The offense held the ball for over 36 minutes of game clock.
Still, the Raiders were able to win by playing keep-away against an inconsistent rookie quarterback and by engineering a desperation field-goal drive with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Winning close games against a terrible team doesn't make you a good one.
The Raiders are still bad, they don't look quite as inept as they did a week ago.
Week 11 Grade: C
Season Grade: F
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 11 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
Result: Lost 48-7
The fact that the Eagles lost this game wasn't shocking. The Saints have looked unstoppable over the last few weeks, and Philadelphia's secondary was ravaged by injuries. What was alarming, though, was that the Eagles could not get anything going offensively.
For the eighth time this season, Philadelphia failed to score in the first quarter. The Eagles managed just 196 yards of offense and a single touchdown against a Saints defense that is improving but isn't a shutdown unit.
The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season by being balanced, but they haven't been balanced this season—they're scoring fewer than 21 points per game—and they've now lost three of their last four.
At 4-6, they're still alive in the NFC East, and Josh Adams played well (53 yards on just seven carries). However, this was a horrendous loss.
Week 11 Grade: F
Season Grade: D+
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 11 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
Result: Won 20-16
Pittsburgh's win over Jacksonville represented a little revenge, as the Jaguars knocked off the Steelers both in the regular season and in the playoffs last year. This one was clearly both personal and physical.
"This is one of those games where you get to jawing and all that stuff and you’re like, 'Damn right, we got that win,'" defensive end Cam Heyward said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Getting that win wasn't easy, though, as the Steelers had to overcome a 16-0 third-quarter deficit. Somehow Ben Roethlisberger and Co. pulled out some magic in the fourth quarter and got the job done. Roethlisberger capped the comeback by scrambling for a touchdown with just five seconds remaining.
Pittsburgh's offense will get most of the credit for the comeback, but the defense did its part. It held Jacksonville to just 64 yards in the second half and was the reason the comeback was even possible.
This was a difficult win, but it gets the Steelers to 7-2-1 and in total control of the AFC North.
Week 11 Grade: C+
Season Grade: A-
San Francisco 49ers
Week 11 Bye
The San Francisco 49ers entered 2018 with quite a bit of hype thanks to a five-game winning streak to end last season and the presence of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Unfortunately, Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, and the excitement quickly dissipated.
Not everything has been down for San Francisco this season. The team seems to have found a competent backup quarterback in Nick Mullens, and offseason acquisition Richard Sherman has played at a high level when healthy. The backfield duo of Matt Breida and Alfred Morris has also been good enough after free-agent pickup Jerick McKinnon went down before the season.
However, the 49ers have just two wins to show for their season. San Francisco will have a chance to get back into the win column next week against a struggling Buccaneers team, but it's clear fans will have to put off thoughts of success until after Garoppolo returns.
Season Grade: D
Seattle Seahawks
Week 11 Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Result: Won 27-24
The Seahawks got off to an ugly start on Thursday night. They fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage, struggled to stop Rodgers and the Packers passing attack and nearly put themselves into a dire hole.
If not for a missed field goal, Green Bay would have held a 14-point first-quarter lead.
From late in the second quarter on, however, everything went Seattle's way. The defense finally settled in, and the run game began to tilt the tempo in the Seahawks' favor. Seattle held the ball for more than 34 minutes of game time and was regularly able to keep Rodgers and the Packers offense out of rhythm.
The Seahawks' ground game delivered this win. While Russell Wilson (225 yards, two touchdowns) certainly did his part, the Packers pass rush frequently pressured him. Had the rushing attack stalled, Green Bay would have been able to tee off on him even more.
Fortunately, the trio of Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny gives the Seahawks a backfield group that can keep delivering wins this season.
Week 11 Grade: B+
Season Grade: C+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11 Opponent: New York Giants
Result: Lost 38-35
As of now, Dirk Koetter remains head coach of the Buccaneers. This is unlikely to be the case at the end of the season, if not sooner. Koetter continues to mismanage his team, and it's led to too many losses in games Tampa should have won.
Once again, Koetter pulled his starting quarterback in the middle of a game. Yes, Ryan Fitzpatrick was struggling. Yes, Jameis Winston provided a spark. If Winston was the superior option, though, why wasn't he starting in the first place?
Koetter is one half of the tag team dooming the Buccaneers. The other is a defense that once again collapsed against a subpar opponent. The Giants racked up 359 yards while opening up a 17-point fourth-quarter lead.
The Buccaneers drop to 3-7 and have zero chance of catching the Saints in the NFC South. They are playing for the future, and that future should not involve Koetter.
Week 11 Grade: D
Season Grade: D
Tennessee Titans
Week 11 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
Result: Lost 38-10
This loss is going to be hard for the Titans to swallow. Tennessee came in having won two in a row and looking to make it a two-team race in the AFC South. After getting knocked around, the Titans have fallen back to .500 and allowed the Colts to stay in the race as well.
This wasn't a game of bad luck either. The Colts simply seemed to have an answer for everything Tennessee tried to do. And the Titans had no answers for what Indianapolis did.
It got ugly early, as the Titans had three three-and-outs and an interception in just the first half. The Colts, meanwhile, scored on four of five possessions before halftime. This put Tennessee in a massive hole and made it difficult to justify sticking with Derrick Henry (5.1 yards per carry) and the run game.
It obviously didn't help that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was forced out of the game with another elbow injury, but this one was over before Blaine Gabbert even took the reins.
Week 11 Grade: F
Season Grade: C+
Washington Redskins
Week 11 Opponent: Houston Texans
Result: Lost 23-21
Sunday was an awful day for Washington's 2018 campaign. Not only did the Cowboys win and the Redskins lose, but Washington also lost starting quarterback Alex Smith for the season to a broken leg.
"I know it was very painful for [Smith] and heartbreaking for a lot of people," coach Jay Gruden said, per NFL.com. "He's a great guy and a hard worker and one of the key leaders on this football team. These things happen in pro football unfortunately. You just hate to see them happen to a guy like Alex."
The good news for Washington is that Colt McCoy is one of the better backups in the league. He actually outperformed Smith in this game, going 6-of-12 for 54 yards and a touchdown, while Smith went 12-of-27 for 135 yards and two picks. The team's season isn't over just because Smith's is.
The bad news is that the offensive line is still banged up and a major liability. Washington absolutely must fend off the Cowboys next week to stay in control of the division, and that's going to be a challenge with this line.
If Washington cannot beat Dallas, it will face a must-win the following week against the Eagles.
Week 11 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C+