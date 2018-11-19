NFL Team Grades for Week 11

0 of 32

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

There are plenty of things you can say about the NFL, but you cannot call it predictable or boring. Week 11, which was chock-full of high-profile storylines, was proof positive.

We saw the New Orleans Saints roll over the opposition once again, but we also saw the Pittsburgh Steelers engineer an incredible comeback. Andrew Luck led his team to another huge win, as did Lamar Jackson in his first ever NFL start. While some teams suffered significant losses on the field, other suffered ones on the injury front.

One thing is certain: Several teams are likely to look back on Week 11 as a defining point of the season.

How did your favorite team grade out in Week 11? Let's find out.