Novak Djokovic Advances to ATP World Tour Final with Win over Kevin Anderson

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic put on a masterful display to beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday and book his spot in the ultimate round of the 2018 ATP World Tour Finals.

The five-time champion was relentless at London's O2 Arena, as he didn't give Anderson an inch on his serve and piled on the pressure every time the South African had the ball in hand.

Djokovic did not give up a break point during the 75-minute match, while he claimed four breaks of his own and made Anderson work for every point.

The Serb will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final after the German won his semi-final against Roger Federer in straight sets.

