Quenton Nelson 'Surprised' by $26.7K Fine for Leading with Helmet on Viral Play

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was fined $26,739 by the NFL on Friday for leading with his helmet when he blocked Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church during his team's 29-26 win in Week 10, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The block gained notoriety on social media this week because of what was purportedly Nelson's prolonged scream during the play:

"It was five days late, it's a Friday, so yeah [I'm surprised]," Nelson said of the disciplinary action, according to ESPN.com. "I don't [agree with the fine]."

The Colts later clarified the video was edited to make it sound like Nelson was screaming throughout the duration of the block. According to the Indianapolis Star's Akeem Glaspie, the Colts' video team pulled the audio of Nelson screaming from a different clip and added it to the video of his block.

"I saw it got pretty viral on the internet, which was cool," Nelson said Tuesday, per Glaspie. "[But] I wasn't yelling, not on that play. I don't know how it got amped up like that."

