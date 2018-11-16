ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Friday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Third seed Alexander Zverev booked his place in the semi-finals of the 2018 ATP World Tour Finals with a straight sets win over John Isner on Friday.

Novak Djokovic was also a winner at London's 02 Arena. The Serb, who had already confirmed his place in the last four as group winner, saw off fifth seed Marin Cilic in straight sets.

Both Zverev and Djokovic will return on Saturday for their semi-final matches. The German takes on Roger Federer, while the top seed plays South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Friday's Results, Group Guga Kuerten

(3) Alexander Zverev bt. (8) John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (5) Marin Cilic 7-6 (7), 6-2



Saturday's Schedule

Not before 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: (2) Roger Federer vs. (3) Alexander Zverev

Not before 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (4) Kevin Anderson

Friday Recap

Isner's slim hopes of reaching the last four were ended on Friday by Zverev. The first set was dominated by serve, the only break point earned by Isner at 6-5. Zverev promptly delivered an ace and went on to force the tie-break.

The tie-break was a tense affair, but Zverev forced a set point with a superb half-volley down the line. Isner then netted a forehand to hand the first set to his opponent, sparking a strong reaction from the German:

Zverev seemed to grow in confidence after winning the first set. He pounced again in the second at 4-4 to convert his first break point, before holding to love to set up a semi-final with Federer.

The 21-year-old spoke of his delight after the match:

The win puts Zverev into the last four of the tournament for the first time in his career. He'll be the underdog against Federer but has beaten the Swiss star in two of their five previous meetings, per the ATP World Tour.

Djokovic was also made to work hard for the first set against Cilic in Friday's second match. Neither player could break in the first set which went to a tie-break. The top seed just had the edge, a Cilic forehand into the net giving Djokovic the opener.

Commentator David Law felt it was the best set of the tournament:

Djokovic increased the pressure at the start of the second set. He had three chances to earn an early break, but Cilic managed to serve his way out of trouble and gain an important hold.

In contrast the Serb was having few problems on serve. Journalist Sasa Ozmo highlighted his dominance:

The pressure eventually told with Cilic serving at 2-2. The Croatian managed to save two break points, but sent a crosscourt wide on the third to put Djokovic in control of the match.

Djokovic seemed to be in a hurry and broke again to lead 5-2. He had little trouble serving it out to send Cilic out of the tournament.

It was an almost flawless performance by the Serb, he heads into the semi-finals as the hot favourite to clinch the title.