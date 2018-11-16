Red Sox Rumors: Boston Hopes to Re-Sign Nathan Eovaldi or Find Proven Starter

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

After watching him perform well down the stretch and during the playoffs, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly hoping to re-sign starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, if the Red Sox are unable to re-sign Eovaldi, they want to land another "proven Major League starter" to replace him.

Boston acquired Eovaldi in a pre-deadline trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last season, and he was a key part of the Red Sox' run to a World Series title.

In 12 regular-season appearances (11 starts) with the Red Sox last season, Eovaldi went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, along with 48 strikeouts in 54 innings.

When adding in his time with the Rays, the 28-year-old veteran went 6-7 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched.

Eovaldi pitched like a solid third or fourth starter during the regular season, but he looked like an ace in the playoffs.

He made six appearances and three starts throughout the playoffs, going 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 22.1 innings.

Eovaldi also recorded two holds, including one in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To make Eovaldi's 2018 season even more impressive, he missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Boston figures to have a strong starting rotation in 2019 with Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez all set to return.

Re-signing Eovaldi would likely solidify the Red Sox' starting staff, but other free-agent options include Patrick Corbin, Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton and J.A. Happ if Boston loses Eovaldi.

Morosi also noted that several quality starters could be available on the trade market, including Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco of the Cleveland Indians, Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants and James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners.