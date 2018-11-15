Jalen Ramsey Says He Wants to Retire with Jaguars, Rips 'Fake Fans'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is dismissing any notion he wants to leave the organization that drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ramsey made it clear his hope is to play with the Jaguars until he retires from the NFL.

"I've said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career," Ramsey said.

Per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, Ramsey also called out "fake fans" who have been critical of the Jaguars during their current five-game losing streak after a 3-1 start.

The question of Ramsey's future came up after he wrote on Twitter that he would be missed when he was gone:

Ramsey, who is signed through next season with a team option for 2020, addressed the tweet and "fake fans" on Thursday, via DiRocco:

"If that's what people want to do or if that's how people feel, then it's certain people, like y'all going to miss ... we bring some good things. And, yeah, we slipped up here recently. Not executed and played like we know we can. But, like whoever, the fake fans, if y'all [the media], whoever, if y'all want to jump ship, then, look, it is what it is. But y'all going to miss us when we either gone or when stuff back popping. We don't want y'all no more."

The Jaguars have been a huge disappointment in 2018 after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season. Their 3-6 record has them in last place in the AFC South.

Ramsey's performance has dropped off from where he was in 2017. The 24-year-old has just four passes defensed and one interception through nine games after setting career-highs with 17 passes defensed and four picks last season.