NBA Rookie Marvin Bagley III Gives Exclusive Sneak Peak of His New Music Video

Sacramento Kings Rookie Marvin Bagley III sits down with Lance Fresh to talk fashion and his new city before giving us an exclusive sneak peak of his new music video.

From B/R x JCPenney