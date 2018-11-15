Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: I 'Probably' Wouldn't Be as Good If I Had 2 Hands

John Cordes/Associated Press

Shaquem Griffin continues to defy all the odds by making it to the NFL with one hand, but the Seattle Seahawks rookie thinks he is a better football player because of it.

In an interview on 60 Minutes (h/t CBS Sports' Jared Dubin), Griffin had an interesting response when asked how good he would be if he had both hands.

"I probably wouldn't be that good," he said. "I thought about it. I was like, 'If I had two hands I don't think I'd be good as I am now.' I think me having one hand made me work even harder than many other people. ... I feel like if you only put one hour in, I probably need to put in an hour and 30, or I need to put in two hours."

Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was four years old as a result of amniotic band syndrome that caused his fingers to not fully develop.

After being drafted in the fifth round by the Seahawks, Griffin has made his presence felt on defense. The 23-year-old has appeared in each of the team's first nine games, including one start, this season and has 11 combined tackles.