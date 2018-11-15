Does London Fletcher Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

London Fletcher is one of the toughest players in NFL history. The four-time Pro Bowl selection played in 256 straight games. He won the Super Bowl with the Rams and has the most consecutive starts all time by a linebacker. Watch the video above to see the case for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the league's official website.

