Tyler Trent's Purdue Bobblehead Will Be Sold to Benefit Cancer Research

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tyler Trent, Purdue University and the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee are joining forces to raise money for cancer research in a unique way.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, bobbleheads using Trent's likeness have been produced and will be sold for $30 each. Two dollars from each sale will go to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue, and $3 from each sale goes to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The 20-year-old Trent is a former Purdue student and current Purdue athletics superfan who has terminal bone cancer.

Trent was featured on ESPN's College GameDay last month prior to Purdue's 49-20 upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State:

Commenting on the bobblehead initiative, Trent told Rovell via text: "I'm so humbled by this opportunity. I hope people continue to donate and give to cancer research."

Rovell noted that cancer research donations spiked following Trent's appearance on ESPN last month.

There may be some Trent bobbleheads in the crowd Saturday when the 5-5 Boilermakers host the 6-4 Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten clash.