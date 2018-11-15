Tyler Trent's Purdue Bobblehead Will Be Sold to Benefit Cancer Research

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 10: General view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet seen during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 10, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tyler Trent, Purdue University and the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee are joining forces to raise money for cancer research in a unique way.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, bobbleheads using Trent's likeness have been produced and will be sold for $30 each. Two dollars from each sale will go to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue, and $3 from each sale goes to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The 20-year-old Trent is a former Purdue student and current Purdue athletics superfan who has terminal bone cancer.

Trent was featured on ESPN's College GameDay last month prior to Purdue's 49-20 upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State:

Commenting on the bobblehead initiative, Trent told Rovell via text: "I'm so humbled by this opportunity. I hope people continue to donate and give to cancer research."

Rovell noted that cancer research donations spiked following Trent's appearance on ESPN last month.

There may be some Trent bobbleheads in the crowd Saturday when the 5-5 Boilermakers host the 6-4 Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten clash.

Related

    MLB's Loss Is Oklahoma's Short-Term Gain

    College Football logo
    College Football

    MLB's Loss Is Oklahoma's Short-Term Gain

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Purdue football opponent preview | Wisconsin looking to improve bowl position in final two games

    Purdue Football logo
    Purdue Football

    Purdue football opponent preview | Wisconsin looking to improve bowl position in final two games

    Mike Carmin
    via Journal & Courier

    CFB Week 12 Game Picks ✅

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Week 12 Game Picks ✅

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Purdue Football: The Jeff Brohm Question

    Purdue Football logo
    Purdue Football

    Purdue Football: The Jeff Brohm Question

    Hammer and Rails
    via Hammer and Rails