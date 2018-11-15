Simms & Lefkoe: Where Will Le'Veon Bell Play Next Season?

Bleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 10 film notebook pod.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Chris and Adam go through Simms' film notebook from the previous gameweek's action.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.