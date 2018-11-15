Simms & Lefkoe: Where Will Le'Veon Bell Play Next Season?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 15, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 10 film notebook pod.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Chris and Adam go through Simms' film notebook from the previous gameweek's action.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Russell Is a One-Man Show in Seattle 🍿

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russell Is a One-Man Show in Seattle 🍿

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert NFL Week 11 Picks ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert NFL Week 11 Picks ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Have the Great NFL Defenses Gone?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Where Have the Great NFL Defenses Gone?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Changes Slumping NFL Teams Need to Make

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Changes Slumping NFL Teams Need to Make

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report