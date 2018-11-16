Fantasy Football Week 11: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It's a critical time in the fantasy football season. We're entering Week 11, and there's a good chance your fantasy playoffs are less than a month away. With six teams on bye this week, it's likely that you face some tough matchups as well.

The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are all off. This means you'll be replacing fantasy starters like Tom Brady, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and George Kittle with guys off the bench or waiver wire.

We're here to help you figure out which players—ones who aren't already must-starts—you can confidently rely on. We'll do so by analyzing factors like opponent, performance to date and player health. We'll make our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.