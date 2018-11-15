NFL TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 11

Al Bello/Getty Images

Week 11 of the NFL season should be an exciting slate, with a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams acting as the main event.

Until the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers kick the week off on Thursday, here's a look at the television schedule, coverage map, times and live-stream information. You can also review three players to watch below.

The caveat is that we're picking three non-stars. Why? Because you don't need an explanation to watch dynamite Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL passing touchdown leader Patrick Mahomes (among other entertaining players), so a few others get shoutouts for their recent performances.

Coverage Map (Via 506 Sports)

Week 11 NFL Television and Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network and Fox Sports Go)

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC and NBC Sports app)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN and WatchESPN)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams

Players To Watch

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny largely struggled in his first eight games, but he broke out with 108 rushing yards on just 12 carries on Sunday versus the Rams. Five of his 12 rushes went for six or more yards.

Head coach Pete Carroll offered some praise for Penny on Monday: "He was explosive, read the line of scrimmage really well on four or five different runs, saw things really clearly, showed good speed on the edge (and) a good burst, scored easily and we haven’t seen many of those."

Penny received more playing time with usual starter Chris Carson sidelined with a hip injury. Carson will be back this week, but how much usage may Penny see following his Week 10 performance?

That's up in the air, although Carroll said that "when everybody’s healthy, not everybody’s going to get the ball a lot."

Perhaps Penny gets double-digit carries again while Carson or Mike Davis sits more, or maybe Penny sees the field minimally. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if Penny gets the opportunity for an encore performance.

Detroit Lions DL Da'Shawn Hand

The Detroit Lions may be just 3-6, but they got one of the draft's biggest steals in defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, who Max Demara of 247Sports compared to dominant Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Hand has three sacks, 24 tackles and two forced fumbles. He's also No. 1 on Pro Football Focus' rookie rankings.

Nate Akins of MLive.com also pointed out Hand's versatility, saying that "he's been able to play inside on four-man fronts and outside on three-man ones and be effective nonetheless against the run and the pass."

Hand played a big part in bottling up the run Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combined for just 36 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings broke off a 70-yard run the week before, but aside from that breakdown, he and Latavius Murray only had 50 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Hand is a big problem for opposing running backs, and that could be the case for the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey on Sunday.

New York Giants LB Lorenzo Carter



College football fans may remember ex-Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter for his field-goal block in double overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. Two plays later, running back Sony Michel scored the game-winning touchdown for the Bulldogs in a 54-48 victory to catapult them to the national championship.

Carter hasn't seen the field a ton as a rookie for the New York Giants (42.03 percent of defensive snaps), but he showed his playmaking potential against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

The 22-year-old was Big Blue's clear defensive star as he racked up seven tackles (three for a loss) and a quarterback hit. He has two sacks and 24 tackles on the year.

Carter received positive postgame remarks from head coach Pat Shurmur, who praised the rookie's pass rushing and coverage efforts. As Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record noted, Carter stayed with elusive running back Matt Breida on a wheel route for what ended up being an incomplete pass.

Carter now faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and he'll need to dial up the pressure again in order to slow down an explosive Bucs offense that has scored 26 or more points per game seven times.