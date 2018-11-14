Houston Texans vs. Washington Redskins Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Houston Texans (6-3) return from their bye week looking to extend their six-game winning streak on Sunday when they visit the Washington Redskins (6-3) as small road favorites at sportsbooks. Both teams are leading their respective divisions, with the Redskins coming off a 16-3 road victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

NFL point spread: The Texans opened as three-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.5-17.2 Texans (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Texans can cover the spread

The favorite is 4-0 straight up and 3-0-1 against the spreads in the past four meetings in this series, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, which obviously bodes well for Houston here. The Texans are also an impressive 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a bye after edging the Denver Broncos 19-17 two weeks ago on the road as one-point underdogs.

They were fortunate to take advantage of a missed 51-yard field goal by Denver kicker Brandon McManus as time expired, but those are the lucky breaks that go your way sometimes when you are having a special season.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Many thought Washington would lose last week at Tampa Bay, but the team's defense held strong, especially in the red zone. The Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to rack up more than 450 yards of total offense and score three points or less, which is definitely a testament to the Redskins defensively.

Of course Tampa Bay's ineptness was the deciding factor in that game, and Houston will be a new challenge. Washington has gone 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight home games though.

Smart betting pick

The Redskins have thrived as home underdogs recently, going a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS in that situation this season. While the Texans have played extremely well since an 0-3 start, three of their six wins during their current streak have been decided by three points or less, with two of them going to overtime.

Washington's defense will slow down Houston's offense in this one, with safety D.J. Swearinger improving to 3-0 against his former teams this year after already beating the Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

NFL betting trends

The favored team is 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS in its last four games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in six of the Redskins' last eight games at home.

The Redskins are 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight games at home.

The favored team is 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS in its last four games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in six of the Redskins' last eight games at home.

The Redskins are 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight games at home.