Kobe Bryant Talks Reaction to Colorado Rape Case in Washington Post Interview

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

In 2003, a woman accused Kobe Bryant of sexual assault at the Lodge & Spa at Cordillera in Colorado, and Bryant was charged with felony sexual assault. Bryant said the incident was consensual and the charges were ultimately dropped.

In an interview with Kent Babb of the Washington Post, Bryant spoke about the aftermath of that court case, the public's reaction to him and how he created the Black Mamba persona to move on from the incident:

"I don't know what would've happened had I not figured it out. Because the whole process for me was trying to figure out how to cope with this. I wasn't going to be passive and let this thing just swallow me up. You've got a responsibility: Family, baby, organization, whole city, yourself—how do you figure out how to overcome this? Or just deal with it and not drown from this thing? And so it was this constant quest: To figure out how do you do that, how do you do that, how do you do that? So I was bound to figure something out because I was so obsessively concerned about it."

Bryant told Babb that the Black Mamba persona was about embracing some of his inner darkness and no longer apologizing for who he was.

"During the Colorado situation, I said: 'You know what? I'm just going to be me. I'm just going to be me,'" Bryant said. "F--k it. If I don't like a question from a reporter, I'm going to say it. If they ask me a question about this thing, I'm just going to tell them the truth. Like me or don't like me for me."

Bryant, in essence, embraced the bad boy role, and it effectively moved the narrative surrounding his career away from the alleged sexual assault. But with Bryant moving into the creative space following his basketball career and winning an Oscar for best animated short film (Dear Basketball), the alleged sexual assault has returned to the forefront of his narrative as the #MeToo movement continues to bring to light the issue of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood and around the United States in general.

The woman in the 2003 incident told a detective that she consented to going to Bryant's room and kissing him, but that he then began to grope her against her wishes, putting his hands around her neck and then raping her while she was bent over a chair.

Bryant said the entire incident was consensual, and the case was dropped after the woman refused to testify.

"Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did," Bryant said in a statement at the time, as read by his attorney, per Babb. "After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter."

In 2005, Bryant settled a civil case brought forth by the woman.

Since his playing career ended, Bryant has turned to the creative world, from a children's book entitled The Mamba Mentality to The Punies podcast, alongside Dear Basketball and other upcoming projects. The Black Mamba has become a storyteller.

But much like the Mamba personality was an attempt to distance himself from the alleged sexual assault and change the narrative around his career, Babb wrote that "some within Bryant's circle suggest he has convinced himself that Colorado either never happened or that, if he continues flooding his resume with accomplishments, the public will neither remember nor care."