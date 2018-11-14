Fortnite 6.3 Patch Notes with Mounted Turret, Food Fight, Glider Redeploy, More

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

Epic Games announced the release of Fortnite Battle Royale version 6.30 on Wednesday with patch notes that feature the arrival of a new weapon, the Mounted Turret, and a Food Fight limited-time mode.

The Mounted Turret is a high-powered, stationary weapon that can rip through structures and place extreme pressure on opponents. That said, it's like explosives in that it can do damage to the player who's using it. In this case, it can overheat by firing too many rounds without taking a break.

Enemies can destroy it by shooting the turret itself or the floor it's placed on when activated.

Popular Twitch streamer Ninja showcased the new arrival:

The Food Fight LTM is a change from the typical battle royale gameplay of Fortnite. Instead of trying to eliminate all of the opponents, players are split into two teams with the goal of destroying the other squad's mascot: either the Beef Boss or Tomatohead.

Each team is dropped onto one side of the map and given a chance to create a wall of defense before time expires. After that, the players can move anywhere on the map in an effort to demolish the other mascot and win the match.

Here's a look at the LTM trailer:

The latest patch also marks the end of the glider redeploy testing in standard solo, duo and squad play.

For the past couple of weeks, players have been able to reactivate their glider to avoid fall damage and move around the map more quickly. It generated mixed reviews from professional players and top streamers.

"It will remain in the larger team modes (e.g. Soaring 50s, Disco Domination, etc.) and Playground to allow ongoing experimentation with this feature," Epic Games wrote in the patch notes.

The absence of glider redeploy once again boosts the value of launch pads and will make the third-party shooting of build battles a more prominent facet of standard Fortnite matches. The Mounted Turret will be particularly impactful for the latter tactic.

Finally, Scavenger Pop-Up Cup tournaments have been added to the playlist.

These events will test three potential changes to Fortnite: capping each material at 500 instead of 999, increasing the rate at which players can harvest materials by 40 percent and granting 50 health or shield for every opponent eliminated during each match.

Of the three, receiving health for kills is the most likely to gain traction since players who survive a long battle are often heavily weakened targets for those who are arriving on scene with full health and full shield. The bonus would at least give them a puncher's chance in the next fight.