Ex-NFL RB Charlie Rogers Arrested for Wielding Sword, Making Terroristic Threats

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

8 Oct 2000: Charlie Rogers #31 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks 23-3.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Charlie Rogers turned himself in to police Monday and was charged with making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stalking and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to Stephen Edelson of USA Today, Rogers brandished a sword at Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School in Cliffwood, New Jersey, on Oct. 5 during an event for parents of players on a youth basketball travel team.

Several weeks prior to his arrest, Rogers left a profane voicemail for the parent of a player on the Matawan American Youth Football team.

The voicemail revelation led to Jersey Shore American Youth Football suspending Rogers, and he was fired from his job as offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School.

After being taken to Monmouth County jail in Freehold Township, New Jersey, on Monday, Rogers was released from custody.

The 42-year-old spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins from 1999 through 2003.

Rogers was primarily a return man who played sparingly on offense. During his NFL career, he returned one punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Per Edelson, charges against Rogers could be brought to a grand jury, but there has been no indication if they will.

