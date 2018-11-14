Fantasy Football Week 11: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 7

Better Than Usual

David Johnson, ARI (vs. OAK)

If you kept the faith in Johnson, he paid off in Week 11 with his best game of the season. He led the Arizona Cardinals in both rushing and receiving on his way to 37.3 fantasy points and the top spot among all running backs for the week. Johnson rushed 21 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and caught seven of nine targets for 85 yards and another touchdown.

Through 10 weeks, Johnson is 11th at the running back position with 17.1 fantasy points per game, but he'll have a chance to be much better than that this weekend. The Oakland Raiders come to town allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last four weeks, including 482 yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries. The Cardinals would be foolish to do anything but feature Johnson in such a great matchup.

Alex Collins, BAL (vs. CIN)

Coming into this week, Collins is averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game, which makes him just a decent RB3/flex. He has just 393 yards on 107 carries but has found the end zone six times as a runner and just once as a receiver. He hasn't played an active role in the passing game, with 15 receptions for 105 yards on 21 targets.

You should be able to get a little more out of Collins in Sunday's game with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. No team allowed more fantasy points to running backs in the last month, much of which came on 83 carries for 451 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Baltimore Ravens should have a good chance of controlling this game, so look for Collins to have a fairly big role to push him into RB2 territory.

Peyton Barber, TB (at NYG)

With no real competition for carries, Barber has hung onto the lead role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield. Last week, he carried 13 times for 61 yards. Unfortunately, he had just one catch for five yards on his only target while Jacquizz Rodgers turned eight targets into eight receptions for 102 yards. Before that game, Rodgers had just 13 receptions for 75 yards on 15 targets, so his huge role was a surprise.

Barber has been nothing more than a borderline flex/bench option for most of the season, but this week's matchup with the New York Giants is reason enough to get him in your lineup as an RB3/flex. The Giants gave up 351 yards and three touchdowns to running backs on 74 carries in the last four weeks. This game shouldn't get out of hand, so Barber has a good chance to get decent volume and provide reliable fantasy production.

Sleeper

Wendell Smallwood, PHI (at NO)

Josh Adams might be the popular waiver-wire pickup from the Philadelphia Eagles backfield, but Smallwood could be the best option considering this week's opponent. Even though Adams led the team in rushing in the last two games, he has just one reception for six yards over the entire season. Smallwood has five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown on six targets in the last two games.

Assuming the Saints can take advantage of a decimated Eagles secondary, Philadelphia will need to throw a lot to make this game competitive. New Orleans surrendered 23 receptions to running backs in the last four weeks. With Smallwood looking like the top receiving option out of the Eagles backfield, he's a sneaky play over Adams when you consider the roles of both players.