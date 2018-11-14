Fantasy Football Week 11: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 11: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardNovember 14, 2018
Well-defined offenses are much easier to project for fantasy purposes because you have a good idea who is in line for the majority of the touches.
Even though the New Orleans Saints can be a little annoying with using a variety of players, last week's dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was all about Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas. We should see more of the same this week, especially from Thomas, when the Saints take on a beat-up Philadelphia Eagles defense.
The Seattle Seahawks will get Chris Carson back from a hip injury on Thursday night when they take on the Green Bay Packers. That's good for the team, but it's a potential headache for fantasy owners trying to figure out how Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny will be used. Seattle has the top rushing offense in the league, but each of those players has taken a turn as the leading rusher over the last three weeks.
The final game of Week 11 will decide many fantasy matchups, with the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams after the game was moved out of Mexico City due to field concerns. Both of those teams have well-defined offenses, although the Rams have more than 17 percent of the target share up for grabs after losing Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 11. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- New Orleans Saints (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Rams)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
- Carolina Panthers (at Detroit Lions)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 11 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Carson Wentz, PHI (at NO)
Wentz had one of his busiest games of the season in the Week 10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 32 of 44 passes for a season-high 360 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and he added seven rushing yards on two attempts. Despite the big yardage, Wentz was only the No. 10 fantasy quarterback for the week at 21.1 fantasy points. Over the last four weeks, he's averaging 20.8 fantasy points, which puts him in the top-10 range.
This week should be a better finish for Wentz with a trip to New Orleans on tap to take on the red-hot New Orleans Saints. You can expect the Saints' high-powered offense to take advantage of an Eagles defense ravaged by injuries. That means Wentz should have plenty of volume against a Saints defense giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. This could be one of the higher-scoring games of the week, so Wentz has top-five potential.
Streamers
Marcus Mariota, TEN (at IND)
Over three games in the last month, Mariota has put himself back on the fantasy radar after an ugly start to the season. In matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, Mariota is averaging 19.8 fantasy points per game, which has put him in the low-end of the QB1 tier, so he's had starting value.
Last week's victory over the New England Patriots saw Mariota throw 24 times with 16 completions for 228 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 21 rushing yards on a pair of attempts. With 238 yards in eight games, Mariota is averaging almost 30 rushing yards per game, so those three points can make up for the lack of yardage as a passer.
By the numbers, the Indianapolis Colts, have been a slightly above-average defense against fantasy quarterbacks over the last month, allowing just 16.1 fantasy points per game. However, they faced Blake Bortles, Derek Carr, Derek Anderson and Sam Darnold during that time, so Mariota should provide a step up in competition. Between the improved play as of late and his legs, Mariota is a worthy streamer this weekend.
Dak Prescott, DAL (at ATL)
It wasn't pretty, but Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles in Week 10. Prescott had his best game of the season as a passer with 36 attempts, 26 of which were completed for 270 yards and a touchdown. Luckily, Prescott added a short rushing touchdown on his six carries for nine yards. That gave him 21.7 points and was enough to make him the No. 6 fantasy quarterback.
Prescott is tied with Baker Mayfield at 18.9 fantasy points per game over the last month, which put him inside the top 15 quarterbacks during that span. Prescott's Week 11 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is nothing to be too worried about since they've allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game in the last four weeks. The Falcons are getting healthier on defense, but they still allowed three scores to Mayfield in a Week 10 loss. If you're stuck, Prescott is worth a look.
Week 11 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|3
|Drew Brees (NO)
|4
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|5
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|6
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|7
|Andrew Luck (IND)
|8
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|9
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|10
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|11
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|12
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|13
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|14
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
|15
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|16
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|17
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|18
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|19
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|20
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|21
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|22
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|23
|Josh Rosen (ARI)
|24
|Alex Smith (WAS)
|25
|Case Keenum (DEN)
|26
|Derek Carr (OAK)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
David Johnson, ARI (vs. OAK)
If you kept the faith in Johnson, he paid off in Week 11 with his best game of the season. He led the Arizona Cardinals in both rushing and receiving on his way to 37.3 fantasy points and the top spot among all running backs for the week. Johnson rushed 21 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and caught seven of nine targets for 85 yards and another touchdown.
Through 10 weeks, Johnson is 11th at the running back position with 17.1 fantasy points per game, but he'll have a chance to be much better than that this weekend. The Oakland Raiders come to town allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last four weeks, including 482 yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries. The Cardinals would be foolish to do anything but feature Johnson in such a great matchup.
Alex Collins, BAL (vs. CIN)
Coming into this week, Collins is averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game, which makes him just a decent RB3/flex. He has just 393 yards on 107 carries but has found the end zone six times as a runner and just once as a receiver. He hasn't played an active role in the passing game, with 15 receptions for 105 yards on 21 targets.
You should be able to get a little more out of Collins in Sunday's game with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. No team allowed more fantasy points to running backs in the last month, much of which came on 83 carries for 451 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Baltimore Ravens should have a good chance of controlling this game, so look for Collins to have a fairly big role to push him into RB2 territory.
Peyton Barber, TB (at NYG)
With no real competition for carries, Barber has hung onto the lead role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield. Last week, he carried 13 times for 61 yards. Unfortunately, he had just one catch for five yards on his only target while Jacquizz Rodgers turned eight targets into eight receptions for 102 yards. Before that game, Rodgers had just 13 receptions for 75 yards on 15 targets, so his huge role was a surprise.
Barber has been nothing more than a borderline flex/bench option for most of the season, but this week's matchup with the New York Giants is reason enough to get him in your lineup as an RB3/flex. The Giants gave up 351 yards and three touchdowns to running backs on 74 carries in the last four weeks. This game shouldn't get out of hand, so Barber has a good chance to get decent volume and provide reliable fantasy production.
Sleeper
Wendell Smallwood, PHI (at NO)
Josh Adams might be the popular waiver-wire pickup from the Philadelphia Eagles backfield, but Smallwood could be the best option considering this week's opponent. Even though Adams led the team in rushing in the last two games, he has just one reception for six yards over the entire season. Smallwood has five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown on six targets in the last two games.
Assuming the Saints can take advantage of a decimated Eagles secondary, Philadelphia will need to throw a lot to make this game competitive. New Orleans surrendered 23 receptions to running backs in the last four weeks. With Smallwood looking like the top receiving option out of the Eagles backfield, he's a sneaky play over Adams when you consider the roles of both players.
Week 11 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
John Brown, BAL (vs. CIN)
Brown comes off his Week 10 bye looking to bounce back after disappointing performances in three of his last four games. Week 7 saw Brown get the New Orleans Saints for seven receptions, 134 yards and a touchdown, but in games against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, he totaled just eight receptions for 71 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets.
Luckily, Brown gets to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. No team allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers over the last four weeks, thanks to 45 receptions, 656 yards and five touchdowns. The uncertainty of Joe Flacco's hip injury might kill a little of the enthusiasm for Brown, but the matchup is too good to ignore, so be ready to fire him up in Week 10.
T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. TEN)
The Week 11 B.S. Meter covered Hilton's struggles since returning from multiple injuries and how his lack of volume is killing his fantasy value. The Indianapolis Colts were in control of their three wins over the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, which would partially explain why Hilton has just eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets in those games.
Volume should increase for Hilton and the Colts passing attack when they face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday. The Titans provide the fifth-easiest matchup for wide receivers in the last month, with a lot of that on cornerback Malcolm Butler. Over that same span, the Titans have been the toughest matchup for fantasy running backs, so the Colts have even more reason to ramp up their passing attack. That should get Hilton back into the WR2 tier for this week.
Concern
Marvin Jones, DET (vs. CAR)
Jones was forced from Week 10 with a knee injury after catching three of six targets for 55 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones didn't tear any ligaments, but he does have a bone bruise that makes him day to day. Jones has an average matchup with the Carolina Panthers this weekend, but his status can't be assumed. Without Jones, Kenny Golladay could be in line for a huge target share.
Sleeper
Keke Coutee, HOU (at WAS)
Coutee hasn't played since Week 7 due to a hamstring injury, but after missing two games and going through the Week 10 bye, he could be back on the field against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. According to Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com, head coach Bill O'Brien said on Monday that Coutee is "trending upwards" and "heading in the right direction." Coutee added that he had a "high possibility" of returning this week.
He'd be coming back with the eighth-easiest matchup for wide receivers over the last month, so Coutee could get into the WR3 conversation rather quickly. While Demaryius Thomas was added via trade before the bye, Coutee still provides a higher ceiling in both fantasy and reality.
Week 11 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. DAL)
In the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Hooper pulled in a season-high 10 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets to finish with 21.6 fantasy points, the third-most at the position. Hooper has double-digit targets and at least nine receptions in three games this season, so it's not unusual for him to be busy despite all the talent around him in Atlanta.
He could see another strong target share when the Falcons meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Over the last month, the Cowboys allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, which includes Zach Ertz getting them for 14 receptions, 145 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets last week. While Hooper isn't in the Ertz tier, he's been a solid starter who gets a boost from this week's matchup against Dallas.
Vance McDonald, PIT (at JAC)
If you took a shot on McDonald last week, he came through with four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He was the No. 5 tight end for Week 10 with 14.4 fantasy points, so if you kept him around, he might be worth putting right back in your lineup for Week 11.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense had no answers for Eric Ebron and the Indianapolis Colts tight ends last week. Ebron scored twice through the air and once on a run while Mo Alie-Cox also caught a touchdown. That would explain why Jacksonville yielded the most fantasy points to tight ends in the last four weeks. It wouldn't be a reach for McDonald to post similar numbers to what he had last week, and that's good enough to call him a solid fantasy starter.
Sleepers
Jeff Heuerman, DEN (at LAC)
Back in Week 9, Heuerman seemed to be the biggest beneficiary of Demaryius Thomas' trade to the Houston Texans. Heuerman registered 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Before that game, he didn't have a game with more than four receptions and had just one game with at least 25 receiving yards. The departure of Thomas keeps Heuerman on the fantasy radar coming off his bye.
The matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers isn't a bad one, as they've allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends in the last four weeks. If Heuerman keeps up a sizeable target share, he could be a decent reach with opportunity for Week 11.
Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI (vs. OAK)
The Arizona Cardinals needed to get everything they could out of their offense in Week 10 in order to have any chance of beating the Kansas City Chiefs. While they were able to do that with David Johnson, he was actually tied with Seals-Jones at nine targets. Seals-Jones converted those targets into five receptions for 51 yards. That marked only the third time this year Seals-Jones had at least 10 fantasy points.
He has a chance to go back-to-back with double-digit fantasy points this weekend against the Oakland Raiders. It should come as no surprise to anyone who's watched the sinking ship known as the Raiders that they've struggled against tight ends. In the last month, they allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. Admittedly, Seals-Jones is one of the deepest reaches of the week, but give him a chance if you're hurting at the position.
Week 11 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|2
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|3
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|4
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|5
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|6
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|7
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|8
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|9
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|10
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|11
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|12
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|13
|Jeff Heuerman (DEN)
|14
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|15
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|16
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|17
|Benjamin Watson (NO)
|18
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|19
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
|20
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|21
|Geoff Swaim (DAL)
|22
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
|23
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|24
|Jesse James (PIT)
|25
|Michael Roberts (DET)
|26
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|27
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|28
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|29
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|30
|Jordan Thomas (HOU)
|31
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|32
|Ed Dickson (SEA)
|33
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|34
|James O'Shaughnessy (JAC)
|35
|Virgil Green (LAC)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Arizona Cardinals (vs. OAK)
Following around the Oakland Raiders for the rest of the season is a sound philosophy when it comes to streaming a defense. In the last three games, the Raiders scored just 37 points while allowing 12 sacks and two fumble recoveries. That makes them the sixth-best matchup for fantasy defenses in the last month, so make the Cardinals a priority to add and start in Week 11.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 15.7; Yahoo, 20.0
Other streaming options: New York Giants (vs. TB)
Week 11 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)
|2
|Arizona Cardinals (vs. OAK)
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
|4
|Houston Texans (at WAS)
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers (at JAC)
|6
|Carolina Panthers (at DET)
|7
|Chicago Bears (vs. MIN)
|8
|New York Giants (vs. TB)
|9
|Washington Redskins (vs. HOU)
|10
|Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
|11
|Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)
|12
|Tennessee Titans (at IND)
|13
|Green Bay Packers (at SEA)
|14
|Seattle Seahawks (vs. GB)
|15
|Oakland Raiders (at ARI)
|16
|Atlanta Falcons (vs. DAL)
|17
|New Orleans Saints (vs. PHI)
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
|19
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. PIT)
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Ryan Succop, TEN (at IND)
Based on his ownership percentage, Succop isn't getting a lot of fantasy love. However, you should pay attention to him. He's made 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and all 15 extra points. The Tennessee Titans offense is showing signs of life in recent weeks, which would explain why Succop has eight extra points in the last two games. He should get his fair share of chances this weekend in Indianapolis, so don't be afraid to load him into your fantasy lineup.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 40.2; Yahoo, 14.0
Week 11 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|2
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|3
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|4
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|5
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|6
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|7
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|8
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|9
|Ryan Succop (TEN)
|10
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|11
|Giorgio Tavecchio (ATL)
|12
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|13
|Matt Prater (DET)
|14
|Phil Dawson (ARI)
|15
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)
|16
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|17
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|18
|Sebastian Janikowski (SEA)
|19
|Cody Parkey (CHI)
|20
|Brett Maher (DAL)