Every NFL Team's Kryptonite

No team starts the season with a perfect roster or finishes without flaws—even the triumphant champions who hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February.

A championship-caliber squad understands its strengths and minimizes weaknesses. Some of those shortcomings need small tweaks, but others could derail a season.

Eleven weeks into the 2018 campaign, we can see the separation between the contenders and pretenders. It's becoming evident what went wrong for clubs with poor records. We can also see issues that continue to plague teams that are competing for a spot in the playoffs.

With an emphasis on overall themes and trends, we'll go through every team's glaring weakness this season. What are the recurring lapses in recent performances?