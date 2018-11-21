NFL Contract-Year Players Who Could Break the Bank

0 of 8

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

For top NFL players who avoid one-year franchise and transition tags during free agency, it's Christmas in March. The cash doesn't come from a relative; front offices are willing to pay big dollars for production and upside.

Typically, massive deals go to talents at premium positions, which include edge-rushers, cornerbacks, offensive tackles and quarterbacks on the rare occasion a solid one hits the open market, like Kirk Cousins last year. Beyond the star names, lesser-known impact players should garner leaguewide interest as well.

Most media outlets will follow running back Le'Veon Bell's offseason moves, but rising talents will also sign contracts that may shock you. Market value or the need to address a weak area can favor the player in negotiations.

Looking at a mix of standouts, we'll take a look at eight players who should become top earners among impending free agents at their positions.