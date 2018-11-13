Le'Veon Bell Odds: Jets, Raiders Betting Favorites for RB's Next Team

Don Wright/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell won't report to the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, which means fans from all other teams can dream about potentially seeing the All-Pro running back on their teams.

OddsShark provided odds for the top destinations for Bell next season, beginning with the New York Jets:

Bell had until Tuesday to return to the Steelers and play in 2018, but the team announced he didn't show up by the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

While he could still technically still sign a new deal with Pittsburgh, the odds are low that either side will want to go through this drama again. The Steelers are listed at 16-1, although even that seems high.

Meanwhile, the Jets could make sense based on need at running back and the interest in taking pressure off quarterback Sam Darnold. Bell can pick up chunks of yards on his own, creating balance in the offense while making the rookie look even better.

Similarly, the Oakland Raiders will simply need any sort of offensive talent after a rough start to the season.

Still, the Philadelphia Eagles might be the most intriguing name on the list. There is enough talent on the roster to contend for another Super Bowl, but the lack of a run game this season will likely hold the team back. Adding Bell could be the difference in winning a championship in 2019.