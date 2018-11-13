NFL MVP Odds 2018: Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees Top Betting Favorites

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees are the top two betting favorites for the NFL MVP Award heading into Week 11.

According to OddsShark, Mahomes leads the pack at -125 (bet $125 to win $100), while Brees sits at +150. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is third on the list at +600. The trio of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers are fourth, all the way back at +1600.

With more than half of the 2018 season over, the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between Mahomes and Brees.

By the ridiculous standards he has set for himself in his second year, Mahomes' performance in a 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals was somewhat underwhelming. His 249 passing yards were a season low and he threw for fewer than three touchdowns for only the third time.

Brees, meanwhile, was 22-of-25 for 265 yards and three touchdowns, ensuring he continues to lead the league in passer rating (123.8).

Mahomes may be able to create a little more distance between himself and Brees this time next week, though.

The Chiefs play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. It's the same Rams secondary Brees torched for 346 yards and four touchdowns in Week 9. Now, Mahomes will have his chance to face a Los Angeles defense that is still without Aqib Talib.

Brees and the Saints will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who rank 23rd in passing yards allowed (265.8 yards per game) and 17th in opponent passer rating (93.0). The potential is there for Brees to close the gap on Mahomes when the updated MVP odds are revealed.