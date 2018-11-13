Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Saints, Chiefs Move Ahead of Patriots in Latest Lines

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs leapfrogged the New England Patriots on the odds table for Super Bowl LIII.

According to OddsShark's Stephen Campbell, the Saints and Chiefs +400 and +500, respectively, inched just ahead of the Patriots (+650).

Heading into Week 10, the Patriots and Saints were each at +500, with the Chiefs just behind at +1200.

New Orleans dropped 51 points and 509 total yards on the Cincinnati Bengals in a comfortable victory Sunday, while Kansas City moved to 9-1 with a 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Oddsmakers downgraded New England's odds following the Patriots' 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. The loss ended a six-game winning streak.

Now might be the time to lay something down on the Patriots, since their stock is unlikely to fall further over the next few weeks. They have a bye in Week 11 and then play the 3-7 New York Jets in Week 12.

The Los Angeles Rams remain the betting favorites at +325 following a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. They may not hold that position for much longer, though.

The Rams and Chiefs are traveling to Mexico City for a highly anticipated clash Monday night.

The Estadio Azteca is supposed to house the game, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the NFL has "significant concerns about the poor playing surface." Considering the stakes of the game, the league can ill afford to have the field present a safety risk to players.

Plus, the Chiefs and Rams rank first and second, respectively, in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. This is a matchup that deserves to be played in optimal conditions so as not to deny fans what should be an electric affair.