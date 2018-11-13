Amarillo Sod Poodles Announced as New Padres Double-A Affiliate

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

A bucket of baseballs sits in front of the dugout prior to a practice at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Washington. Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs is Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have a new Double-A affiliate in their farm system: The Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Yes, you read that correctly—the Sod Poodles. 

The Padres held a naming contest for the club, with the Sod Poodles beating out some stiff competition like the Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters, Jerky and Long Haulers, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune

Hard to believe Amarillo Jerky didn't win out.

According to Sanders, a sod poodle is a nickname for a prairie dog. Who knew?

Play well as a Sod Poodle and you'll move up in the world. The Padres' Triple-A El Paso team is known as the Chihuahuas, which is an actual dog. As for the Padres, well, they occasionally field an actual baseball team.

Related

    Mauer’s Hall of Fame Case Begins Behind the Plate

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mauer’s Hall of Fame Case Begins Behind the Plate

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    M's Investigated for Alleged Racist Remarks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    M's Investigated for Alleged Racist Remarks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    🔊 Darryl Strawberry Talks About His MLB Career

    MLB logo
    MLB

    🔊 Darryl Strawberry Talks About His MLB Career

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    Three Moves the Padres Should Make This Offseason

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Three Moves the Padres Should Make This Offseason

    Ryan Davis
    via East Village Times