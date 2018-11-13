Amarillo Sod Poodles Announced as New Padres Double-A Affiliate

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have a new Double-A affiliate in their farm system: The Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Yes, you read that correctly—the Sod Poodles.

The Padres held a naming contest for the club, with the Sod Poodles beating out some stiff competition like the Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters, Jerky and Long Haulers, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Hard to believe Amarillo Jerky didn't win out.

According to Sanders, a sod poodle is a nickname for a prairie dog. Who knew?

Play well as a Sod Poodle and you'll move up in the world. The Padres' Triple-A El Paso team is known as the Chihuahuas, which is an actual dog. As for the Padres, well, they occasionally field an actual baseball team.