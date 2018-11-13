Jamal Adams Says Jets Still Have Losing Culture After Blowout Loss to Bills

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Jamal Adams isn't holding back—the New York Jets still have a losing culture.

"Honestly, I could sit here and sugarcoat everything," Adams said on WFAN on Tuesday (h/t NJ.com's Darryl Slater). "But things have not changed. Obviously, we're still losing. I'm not saying we have guys like that in the locker room. But at the same time, it's not changing. It hasn't changed. And we've been losing. At the end of the day, we're going to get it fixed. Soon, the sun will shine.

"You can only say so much. People [in the locker room] come from different backgrounds. I was asked a question after the game if guys are going to quit. That's something that I cannot control. Obviously, as one of the leaders on the team, I can do my best to change people's mindsets and how they go about their business. But at the end of the day, everybody is a grown man. I damn sure won't quit."

Adams was asked whether anything had changed in the Jets locker room since he told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne that the team had a losing "vibe" last season and that some players were satisfied doing the "bare minimum."

The Jets fell to 3-7 on Sunday in an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills had their best performance of the season despite starting Matt Barkley at quarterback. Barkley had just signed with the team on Halloween and had not thrown an NFL pass since 2016.

Adams, who has been a lone bright spot for the Jets over the last two seasons, clearly isn't happy with the direction of the franchise. That's undoubtedly an indictment on head coach Todd Bowles, who seems to be little more than a lame duck at this point.

That said, Adams did say this week that Bowles was not the "problem" with the team.