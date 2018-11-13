Jim Bob Cooter: Matthew Stafford's Performance Is 'Detroit Lions Information'

David Banks/Associated Press

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter wasn't interested in giving a public appraisal of Matthew Stafford's play this season.

"That's Detroit Lions information," he said Tuesday when asked about his quarterback, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Detroit's 3-6 record doesn't reflect particularly well on any of its players or coaches. The 30-year-old Stafford has had an uneven season, throwing for 2,385 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.8 percent of his passes. His 93.8 passer rating ranks 17th among QB qualifiers.

Stafford himself acknowledged that he needs to play better for the Lions down the stretch.

"Just didn't make enough plays," he said after the team's 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, per Chris Burke of The Athletic. "Everybody, including me, we've got to do a better job."

Just don't expect Cooter to add anything on Stafford beyond that.