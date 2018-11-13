ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Tuesday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Roger Federer avoided an early exit at the 2018 ATP World Finals with a straight sets win over Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.

Kevin Anderson was also victorious in the earlier match at London's 02 Arena. He followed up his opening win over Thiem by thrashing Kei Nishikori in straight sets.

Here's a look at what Tuesday's results mean ahead of the final games in the group:

Tuesday's Results, Group Lleyton Hewitt

(4) Kevin Anderson bt. (7) Kei Nishikori: 6-0, 6-1

(2) Roger Federer bt.(6) Dominic Thiem: 6-2, 6-3

Wednesday's Schedule, Group Guga Kuerten

Not before 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (3) Alexander Zverev



Not before 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: (5) Marin Cilic vs. (8) John Isner

Tuesday Recap

Federer took on Thiem knowing that defeat would see him eliminated at the group stage of the tournament.

The Swiss star started slighter the better of the two players, in a scrappy opening, and secured an early break to move into a 2-1 lead when Thiem overhit a shot down the line.

Federer quickly consolidated his lead, with Thiem's return of serve failing to trouble his opponent.

James Benge at the Evening Standard highlighted the difference between the two players:

A second break of serve followed to allow Federer to take charge of the set at 5-2. Thiem netted an overhead, double-faulted and then misjudged another volley to hand Federer the break.

Metro's George Bellshaw was critical of Thiem's volleying:

Federer went on to clinch the first set and swiftly took another early break at the start of the second. More sloppy play from Thiem gifted the second seed a 2-0 lead.

The Swiss was not at his best but did not need to be against an out of sorts Thiem who failed to force a single break point.

Thiem's 34th unforced error of the match saw the Austrian send a volley wide to hand Federer another break and the match.

Meanwhile, Anderson made light work of Nishikori, who came into the match on the back of a three-set victory over Federer on Sunday.

The South African converted his third break point in Nishikori's first service game, before racing away with the first set in just 32 minutes:

A below-par Nishikori had no answer to his powerful serving and aggressive returning and only managed to finally win a game at 5-0 down in the second set.

Anderson just missed out on becoming only the second man to claim a double bagel at the ATP Finals:

The fourth seed went on to serve it out in the next game. He described the win as one of the best in his career after the match:

It was a tough night for Nishikori, the result saw him equal his worst ever tour defeat, matching his 6-0, 6-1 loss to Robin Soderling at the 2008 Intrum Stockholm Open, per the tournament's official website.