ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Tuesday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Tuesday Tennis Scores and Updated ScheduleNovember 13, 2018
Roger Federer avoided an early exit at the 2018 ATP World Finals with a straight sets win over Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.
Kevin Anderson was also victorious in the earlier match at London's 02 Arena. He followed up his opening win over Thiem by thrashing Kei Nishikori in straight sets.
Here's a look at what Tuesday's results mean ahead of the final games in the group:
ATP World Tour @ATPWorldTour
#NittoATPFinals SF scenarios ⬇️ for @rogerfederer, @kandersonatp, @keinishikori, @ThiemDomi #ATP https://t.co/K7K2qT3Lpf
Tuesday's Results, Group Lleyton Hewitt
(4) Kevin Anderson bt. (7) Kei Nishikori: 6-0, 6-1
(2) Roger Federer bt.(6) Dominic Thiem: 6-2, 6-3
Wednesday's Schedule, Group Guga Kuerten
Not before 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (3) Alexander Zverev
Not before 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: (5) Marin Cilic vs. (8) John Isner
Tuesday Recap
Federer took on Thiem knowing that defeat would see him eliminated at the group stage of the tournament.
The Swiss star started slighter the better of the two players, in a scrappy opening, and secured an early break to move into a 2-1 lead when Thiem overhit a shot down the line.
Federer quickly consolidated his lead, with Thiem's return of serve failing to trouble his opponent.
James Benge at the Evening Standard highlighted the difference between the two players:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Federer might not be at his best just yet but he’s at the sort of level where he rattles through holds to love or 15 in the blink of an eye. Meanwhile each Thiem service game feels like a massive endeavour. #ATPFinals
A second break of serve followed to allow Federer to take charge of the set at 5-2. Thiem netted an overhead, double-faulted and then misjudged another volley to hand Federer the break.
Metro's George Bellshaw was critical of Thiem's volleying:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Federer breaks again. Some of Thiem's volleying tonight has been atrocious. 5-2 to the Swiss and no sign of trouble so far.
Federer went on to clinch the first set and swiftly took another early break at the start of the second. More sloppy play from Thiem gifted the second seed a 2-0 lead.
The Swiss was not at his best but did not need to be against an out of sorts Thiem who failed to force a single break point.
Thiem's 34th unforced error of the match saw the Austrian send a volley wide to hand Federer another break and the match.
Meanwhile, Anderson made light work of Nishikori, who came into the match on the back of a three-set victory over Federer on Sunday.
The South African converted his third break point in Nishikori's first service game, before racing away with the first set in just 32 minutes:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Kevin Anderson finds a return winner (with a little bit of help from the net cord) to bagel Nishikori after 32 minutes. That was some set from the South African. Not so good from Kei...
A below-par Nishikori had no answer to his powerful serving and aggressive returning and only managed to finally win a game at 5-0 down in the second set.
Anderson just missed out on becoming only the second man to claim a double bagel at the ATP Finals:
Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser
Kevin Anderson 6-0 5-0 up against Kei Nishikori. If he breaks serve here, then he will claim only the second double bagel in the history of the ATP Finals (Federer beat Gaudio 6-0 6-0 in 2005 semis). #ATPFinals
The fourth seed went on to serve it out in the next game. He described the win as one of the best in his career after the match:
Russell Fuller @russellcfuller
Kevin Anderson is on the verge of #ATPFinals SF after a 6-love 6-1 victory over Kei Nishikori. He was outstanding - and says it was “one of the best matches he has ever played.”
It was a tough night for Nishikori, the result saw him equal his worst ever tour defeat, matching his 6-0, 6-1 loss to Robin Soderling at the 2008 Intrum Stockholm Open, per the tournament's official website.
ATP Finals: 'Kei Nishikori had no chance against Kevin Anderson'