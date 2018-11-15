What Changes Do Slumping NFL Teams Need to Make?

0 of 7

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns of all franchises have become the organization to emulate. Seriously.

The Browns acted decisively by firing previous head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Instead of letting the situation fester, ownership did what was best for the team in both the short and long term.

Others should do the same.

Granted, not every franchise needs to do something as drastic, but there are numerous squads struggling to understand who they are.

Seven teams lost two or more games in a row after starting the season with a combined 21-21 record. These average squads served as the NFL's middle class with an opportunity to advance. Instead, they failed to improve their situation.

Changes are needed if they expect to achieve anything productive over the final seven weeks of the regular season.

A last-season playoff push isn't necessary to establish a level of success. The league's downtrodden can build toward the offseason by identifying problem areas and developing talent. Some will need to make certain changes in the coaching staff or lineup to ensure positive gains.

The Browns showed how cutting out a problem area could lead to a better situation for their No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, and the entire team. The same can be achieved for many of the league's underperforming squads through critical self-evaluation and decisiveness.